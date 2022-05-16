01STOCK_SOFTBALL

JANESVILLE

The Janesville Parker softball team played long ball Monday in picking up a nonconference victory.

Nariyah Lot and Hannah Bolly homered to lead Parker to a 9-5 nonconference victory over Fort Atkinson at the Janesville Sports Complex.

Parker (13-6) won its fourth consecutive game despite six errors.

"We played terrible. There's no other word for it," Parker coach Bob Getka said. "Donkey Kong pooh-pooh is the term I used to tell the girls afterward, and they knew exactly what I was talking about. 

"We were very fortunate to put runners on before a couple of big swings. And our pitchers saved the day."

Lot tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the third with a three-run homer. Bolly gave the Vikings the lead for good at 6-5 with a two-run blast in the fifth.

Lily Keller picked up the pitching victory in relief. The freshman struck out six in two-plus innings, with Bolly picking up the save with a scoreless seventh.

Parker is scheduled to take on Middleton this afternoon at the Youth Sports Complex.

JANESVILLE PARKER 9, FORT ATKINSON 5

Fort Atkinson;012;200;0;—;5;8;2

Parker;003;123;x;—;9;9;6

Leading hitters—FA: Pease 2x4, Cave (2B) Riley (3B); JP: Becker 3x4, Lot 2x4 (HR), Bolly 2x3 (HR), Pryne 2x3.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—FA: Klauer (6-9-9-8-1-2); JP: Lot (3.1-6-5-2-1-1), Keller (W, 2.2-2-0-0-6-0), Bolly (1-0-0-0-1-0).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you