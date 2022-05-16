High school softball: Nariyah Lot, Hannah Bolly homer to lead Janesville Parker past Fort Atkinson Gazette staff May 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe Janesville Parker softball team played long ball Monday in picking up a nonconference victory.Nariyah Lot and Hannah Bolly homered to lead Parker to a 9-5 nonconference victory over Fort Atkinson at the Janesville Sports Complex.Parker (13-6) won its fourth consecutive game despite six errors."We played terrible. There's no other word for it," Parker coach Bob Getka said. "Donkey Kong pooh-pooh is the term I used to tell the girls afterward, and they knew exactly what I was talking about. "We were very fortunate to put runners on before a couple of big swings. And our pitchers saved the day."Lot tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the third with a three-run homer. Bolly gave the Vikings the lead for good at 6-5 with a two-run blast in the fifth.Lily Keller picked up the pitching victory in relief. The freshman struck out six in two-plus innings, with Bolly picking up the save with a scoreless seventh.Parker is scheduled to take on Middleton this afternoon at the Youth Sports Complex.JANESVILLE PARKER 9, FORT ATKINSON 5Fort Atkinson;012;200;0;—;5;8;2Parker;003;123;x;—;9;9;6Leading hitters—FA: Pease 2x4, Cave (2B) Riley (3B); JP: Becker 3x4, Lot 2x4 (HR), Bolly 2x3 (HR), Pryne 2x3.Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—FA: Klauer (6-9-9-8-1-2); JP: Lot (3.1-6-5-2-1-1), Keller (W, 2.2-2-0-0-6-0), Bolly (1-0-0-0-1-0). Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Parker Softball Bob Getka Nariyah Lot Hannah Bolly Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now U.S. DOJ sues Janesville rental property owners for ‘severe’ sexual harassment of tenants Fire reported Thursday night at a business on Janesville's east side Cozy Inn, Janesville's mainstay Chinese restaurant, marks 100 years in business in 2022 Janesville School District hires first districtwide athletic director since 2009 City of Janesville sets table for annexation, zoning changes for massive greenhouse development Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form