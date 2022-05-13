HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL High school softball:Middleton overpowers Janesville Craig in Big Eight game Gazette staff May 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEA strong start lifted Middleton past Janesville Craig in a Big Eight Conference softball game Thursday.The visiting Cardinals scored nine runs in the first three innings and coasted to a 14-6 win.Middleton (12-8, 11-5) pounded out 17 hits.“At the end of tomorrow, we will have played 16 games in 3 weeks,” Craig coach Kristin Worm said. “We have played 41 innings already this week alone.“Our two pitchers have shouldered this like champs, but they are tired and sore. It’s tough to maintain that game intensity every day without a break, and it’s catching up to our girls.“The heart and the effort was there tonight. We hit the ball better, but unfortunately, Middleton hit really well, too.”Craig is scheduled to play Beloit Turner in a nonconference game today at the Youth Sports Complex.MIDDLETON 14, CRAIG 6Middleton 342 110 3 — 14 17 2Craig 004 100 1 — 6 11 3Leading hitters—M: Redders 5x5 (2B), Zimmerman 3x4 (HR), Flock 4x5, McKenzie 2x3, JC: Bienema 2x2.Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—M: Button (W, 7-11-4-2-9-1), JC: Bienema (L, 7-17-14-12-1-2). Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed Softball High School Softball Middleton Janesville Craig Janesville Youth Sports Complex Big Eight Conference Recommended for you Trending Now Cozy Inn, Janesville's mainstay Chinese restaurant, marks 100 years in business in 2022 Mercyhealth's Janesville trauma center to be downgraded; system shelves local MD-1 emergency response unit Parker High School’s Megan Ehle to compete at national forensics competition Memorial Day weekend Janesville School District hires first districtwide athletic director since 2009 Fresh lavender, kettle corn and a guy with a pet iguana: Janesville's downtown farmers market returns Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form