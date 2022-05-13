01STOCK_SOFTBALL

JANESVILLE

A strong start lifted Middleton past Janesville Craig in a Big Eight Conference softball game Thursday.

The visiting Cardinals scored nine runs in the first three innings and coasted to a 14-6 win.

Middleton (12-8, 11-5) pounded out 17 hits.

“At the end of tomorrow, we will have played 16 games in 3 weeks,” Craig coach Kristin Worm said. “We have played 41 innings already this week alone.

“Our two pitchers have shouldered this like champs, but they are tired and sore. It’s tough to maintain that game intensity every day without a break, and it’s catching up to our girls.

“The heart and the effort was there tonight. We hit the ball better, but unfortunately, Middleton hit really well, too.”

Craig is scheduled to play Beloit Turner in a nonconference game today at the Youth Sports Complex.

MIDDLETON 14, CRAIG 6

Middleton 342 110 3 — 14 17 2

Craig 004 100 1 — 6 11 3

Leading hitters—M: Redders 5x5 (2B), Zimmerman 3x4 (HR), Flock 4x5, McKenzie 2x3, JC: Bienema 2x2.

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—M: Button (W, 7-11-4-2-9-1), JC: Bienema (L, 7-17-14-12-1-2).

