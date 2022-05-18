HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL High school softball: Middleton edges Janesville Parker to complete season sweep Gazette staff May 18, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe Janesville Parker softball team had its four-game winning streak snapped Tuesday.Megan Button pitched a five-hitter and a complete game to lead Middleton to a 3-1 Big Eight Conference victory over the Vikings at the Janesville Sports Complex.Parker (13-7, 9-7) scored one run in the bottom of the sixth but couldn’t get any closer.“It was a good all-around game for us,” Parker coach Bob Getka said. “We played much better than we did yesterday in beating Fort Atkinson.“Hannah (Bolly) pitched well and our defense was much-improved from yesterday. We just couldn’t string enough hits together.”Parker scored its only run on a Middleton error.The Vikings are scheduled to play at Beloit Memorial in a makeup game today.“That’s a big game for us because it could have an impact on the seeding meeting,” Getka said. “A win would definitely help our seeding.”MIDDLETON 3, JANESVILLE PARKER 1Middleton 100 200 0 — 3 6 1Parker 000 001 — 0 5 1Leading hitters—M: Redders 2x4 (2B), Flock (2B); JP: Becker 2x3, Lot (2B).Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—M: Button (W, 7-5-1-1-4-0); JP: Bolly (L, 7-6-3-1-8-2). Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed High School Softball Janesville Parker Middleton Big Eight Conference Recommended for you Trending Now U.S. DOJ sues Janesville rental property owners for ‘severe’ sexual harassment of tenants Fire reported Thursday night at a business on Janesville's east side One dead in two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Highway 11, sheriff's office says Death notices for May 13, 2022 Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag finalist for UW-Whitewater vice-chancellor job Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form