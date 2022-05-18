01STOCK_SOFTBALL

JANESVILLE

The Janesville Parker softball team had its four-game winning streak snapped Tuesday.

Megan Button pitched a five-hitter and a complete game to lead Middleton to a 3-1 Big Eight Conference victory over the Vikings at the Janesville Sports Complex.

Parker (13-7, 9-7) scored one run in the bottom of the sixth but couldn’t get any closer.

“It was a good all-around game for us,” Parker coach Bob Getka said. “We played much better than we did yesterday in beating Fort Atkinson.

“Hannah (Bolly) pitched well and our defense was much-improved from yesterday. We just couldn’t string enough hits together.”

Parker scored its only run on a Middleton error.

The Vikings are scheduled to play at Beloit Memorial in a makeup game today.

“That’s a big game for us because it could have an impact on the seeding meeting,” Getka said. “A win would definitely help our seeding.”

MIDDLETON 3, JANESVILLE PARKER 1

Middleton 100 200 0 — 3 6 1

Parker 000 001 — 0 5 1

Leading hitters—M: Redders 2x4 (2B), Flock (2B); JP: Becker 2x3, Lot (2B).

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—M: Button (W, 7-5-1-1-4-0); JP: Bolly (L, 7-6-3-1-8-2).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you