Jocelyn Rammer went deep and Bailey Bienema went the distance on Wednesday.

It all added up to a satisfying 8-2 victory for the Janesville Craig softball team in a Big Eight Conference game against Madison West at the Janesville Youth Sports complex.

Rammer smashed a three-run home run to key a five-run fourth inning that gave the Cougars (4-4 overall, 3-3 Big Eight Conference) an 8-0 lead. Rammer added an RBI on a sacrifice fly.

Her offensive power complemented the pitching performance of Bienema, who braved the cold weather to pitch a complete game, giving up 10 hits and two walks but striking out nine West batters.

"Bailey did a nice job despite the cold," Craig coach Kristen Worm said. "This weather is tough to pitch in, and she went all seven innings."

Another big offensive contribution came from Ella Loveland, who extended her team lead in extra-base hits to five with a double to open the fourth-inning rally.

After her double, Isabella Vitaioli and Bienema walked and Loveland scored on a passed ball before Rammer's home run.

Presley Stanley also had two hits for Craig.

The same teams are scheduled to meet again today at 5 p.m., but this time at Jefferson Middle School, adjacent to Madison Memorial High School.

CRAIG 8, WEST 2

West;000;010;1;—;2;10;2

Craig;003;500;x;—;8;8;2

Leading hitters—MW: F. Hooper-Lofton 2x4 (3B), A. Baldon 2x4, R. Wenger 2x3; JC: Presley Stanley 2x4; Jocelyn Rammer 2x3 (HR, 4 RBI), Ella Loveland (2B).

Pitchers (ip-h-er-so-bb)—MW: E. Wing-Gutierrez (L, 3.1-8-8-1-5), A. Baldon (2.2-0-0-4-0); JC: Bailey Bienema (W, 7-10-1-9-2).

