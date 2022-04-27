HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL High school softball: Jocelyn Rammer's power leads Janesville Craig past Madison West Gazette staff Apr 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEJocelyn Rammer went deep and Bailey Bienema went the distance on Wednesday.It all added up to a satisfying 8-2 victory for the Janesville Craig softball team in a Big Eight Conference game against Madison West at the Janesville Youth Sports complex.Rammer smashed a three-run home run to key a five-run fourth inning that gave the Cougars (4-4 overall, 3-3 Big Eight Conference) an 8-0 lead. Rammer added an RBI on a sacrifice fly.Her offensive power complemented the pitching performance of Bienema, who braved the cold weather to pitch a complete game, giving up 10 hits and two walks but striking out nine West batters."Bailey did a nice job despite the cold," Craig coach Kristen Worm said. "This weather is tough to pitch in, and she went all seven innings."Another big offensive contribution came from Ella Loveland, who extended her team lead in extra-base hits to five with a double to open the fourth-inning rally.After her double, Isabella Vitaioli and Bienema walked and Loveland scored on a passed ball before Rammer's home run.Presley Stanley also had two hits for Craig.The same teams are scheduled to meet again today at 5 p.m., but this time at Jefferson Middle School, adjacent to Madison Memorial High School.CRAIG 8, WEST 2West;000;010;1;—;2;10;2Craig;003;500;x;—;8;8;2Leading hitters—MW: F. Hooper-Lofton 2x4 (3B), A. Baldon 2x4, R. Wenger 2x3; JC: Presley Stanley 2x4; Jocelyn Rammer 2x3 (HR, 4 RBI), Ella Loveland (2B).Pitchers (ip-h-er-so-bb)—MW: E. Wing-Gutierrez (L, 3.1-8-8-1-5), A. Baldon (2.2-0-0-4-0); JC: Bailey Bienema (W, 7-10-1-9-2). Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed Softball Janesville Craig Ella Loveland Bailey Bienema Madison West Big Eight Conference Jocelyn Rammer Recommended for you Trending Now Police: Suspect in custody after reported gun homicide at Precision Drawn Metals in Janesville Authorities identify suspect in fatal shooting at Janesville business Janesville man arrested after allegedly stabbing another in the head during road rage incident Milton School District to reduce staffing levels as enrollment takes sharpest decrease in three years Some Janesville School District elementary schools will see reductions in teachers for 2022-23 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form