The Janesville Parker junior right-hander did not allow a hit in three innings as the Vikings hammered Madison La Follette 17-0 in a Big Eight Conference game. The game was called after the third inning due to the 15-run rule.
Lot struck out seven and allowed only two baserunners, both coming on walks.
“Today was just a matter of taking care of business against a team we should beat, and we did just that,” Parker coach Bob Getka said. “We swung the bats well, and Nariyah was in complete control in the circle. Our pitching staff still hasn’t given up an earned run this season.
“You don’t get a lot of games like this in our conference, so when you do, you have to take advantage of them.”
Hannah Bolly had a home run and a double to lead Parker’s offense. Alyssa Ayers also had three hits.
Parker is scheduled to play host to Madison East in a doubleheader at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.
PARKER 17, LA FOLLETTE 0 (3)
Janesville Parker (10)16 — 17 15 0
Madison La Follette 000 — 0 0 2
Leading hitters—P: Bolly 3x4, HR, 2B; Ayers 3x4; Minich 3B.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—P: Lot (W, 3-0-0-0-7-2).
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.