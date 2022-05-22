Nariyah Lot shut down Beloit Memorial in a Big Eight Conference softball game Friday.
The Janesville Parker junior right-hander pitched a complete-game, four-hit shutout to lead the Vikings to a 3-0 victory.
Parker finished the regular season with a 15-7 record, including 11-7 in the Big Eight.
"That's the best Big Eight record Parker has had in the last five seasons," Parker coach Bob Getka said. "And five of the seven losses were by two runs or less.
"I'm super proud of the effort this team has given all season long. It has been a blessing to coach them, and hopefully we're not done yet."
Parker is scheduled to play host to Lake Geneva Badger in a WIAA Division 1 regional game on Tuesday at the Janesville Sports Complex.
"It's nice to have a home game, but it doesn't mean a whole lot if you don't go out and take care of business," Getka said. "Badger plays in a very good conference, just like we do, and I expect a good game Tuesday."
JANESVILLE PARKER 3, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0
Parker;000;001;2;—;3;5;3
Beloit;000;000;0;—;0;4;1
Leading hitters—P: Becker 2x3, Pryne 2x3 (2B); B: Winfield 2x3.
Pitching: (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—P: Lot (W, 7-4-0-0-4-0); B: Bishop (L, 7-5-3-3-4-0).
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.