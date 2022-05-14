The Janesville Parker softball team had a productive weekend.
The Vikings defeated Madison Memorial on Friday night in a Big Eight Conference game and followed that up with a doubleheader sweep of Madison East on Saturday at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.
Parker (12-6, 9-6) beat Memorial 2-1, and clipped East 5-4 in 10 innings in the first game before blowing out the Purgolders 19-2 in five innings in the second game.
"It was really nice to see the ball finally jump off the bat, for us," Parker coach Bob Getka said. "If we can carry that momentum forward, with the pitching we have, we're going to be a dangerous team.
"We beat a Division I recruit on Friday night for the second time this season, so that was a great way to start things off.
"Our defense was a little suspect, but we continue to get great pitching in the circle."
Parker beat Memorial with two outs in the bottom of the seventh when Alyssa Ayers walked with the bases loaded.
Emily Becker's RBI single knocked in the game-winner in the 5-4 win over East.
Parker pounded out 16 hits in scoring 19 runs the second game.
The Vikings are scheduled to host Fort Atkinson in a nonconference game Monday at the Sports Complex.
JANESVILLE PARKER 2, MADISON MEMORIAL 1
Memorial;100;000;0;—;1;5;3
Parker;000;010;1;—;2;3;4
Leading hitters—MM: Carlson 2x4; JP: Lot 2x4, Bolly (2B).