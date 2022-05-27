01STOCK_SOFTBALL

For the first time since 1994, Janesville Parker has won a regional softball title.

Hannah Bolly dominated in the circle and the Vikings scored an unearned run in the top of the fourth inning en route to a 1-0 win over Oregon in a WIAA Division 1 regional final game Friday.

Fifth-seeded Parker (17-7) plays at top-seeded Burlington (20-3) in a sectional semifinal game at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Bolly, a junior right-hander, was in control throughout. She allowed only four hits, struck out six and did not walk a batter.

"Our defense was on fire," Bolly said. "They made so many great plays behind me.

"And for me, I knew I had to focus on my spin and not worry about the strike zone.

"It's a great feeling going into the holiday weekend knowing we get to play again on Tuesday. I can't wait."

Parker got its lone run in the fourth inning on an Oregon throwing error.

Parker coach Bob Getka said he has a team of destiny.

"There's just something about this team, and I told the girls that at our awards banquet," Getka said. "They just continue to impress and get the job done.

"And as dominant as Hannah was in the circle, and as lights out as our defense was, we didn't need many runs."

Gentry Reed had two of Parker's four hits.

JANESVILLE PARKER 1, OREGON 0

Parker;000;100;0;—;1;4;0

Oregon;000;000;0;—0;4;2

Leading hitters—P: Reed 2x3.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—P: Bolly W, 7-4-0-0-6-0); O: Crowe (L, 7-4-1-0-4-0).

