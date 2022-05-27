High school softball: Janesville Parker wins Division 1 regional behind Hannah Bolly Gazette staff May 27, 2022 May 27, 2022 Updated 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OREGONFor the first time since 1994, Janesville Parker has won a regional softball title.Hannah Bolly dominated in the circle and the Vikings scored an unearned run in the top of the fourth inning en route to a 1-0 win over Oregon in a WIAA Division 1 regional final game Friday.Fifth-seeded Parker (17-7) plays at top-seeded Burlington (20-3) in a sectional semifinal game at 5 p.m. Tuesday.Bolly, a junior right-hander, was in control throughout. She allowed only four hits, struck out six and did not walk a batter."Our defense was on fire," Bolly said. "They made so many great plays behind me."And for me, I knew I had to focus on my spin and not worry about the strike zone."It's a great feeling going into the holiday weekend knowing we get to play again on Tuesday. I can't wait."Parker got its lone run in the fourth inning on an Oregon throwing error.Parker coach Bob Getka said he has a team of destiny."There's just something about this team, and I told the girls that at our awards banquet," Getka said. "They just continue to impress and get the job done."And as dominant as Hannah was in the circle, and as lights out as our defense was, we didn't need many runs."Gentry Reed had two of Parker's four hits.JANESVILLE PARKER 1, OREGON 0Parker;000;100;0;—;1;4;0Oregon;000;000;0;—0;4;2Leading hitters—P: Reed 2x3.Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—P: Bolly W, 7-4-0-0-6-0); O: Crowe (L, 7-4-1-0-4-0). Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hannah Bolly Bob Getka Social_feed Parker Softball Recommended for you Trending Now Developer plans to bring retail, apartments to downtown Janesville property Investigation into racist vandalism at Hacienda Real restaurant in Janesville stalls Minnesota nonprofit eyeing Janesville, Beloit for 'cooperative' mobile home park Janesville Farmers Market manager, the longest tenured in the market's history, stepping down Nineteen Janesville teachers to retire this year, taking more than 500 years of experience with them Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form