The Janesville Parker softball team got the postseason off to a strong start on Tuesday.
Gentry Reed went 4-for-4 with four doubles and pitcher Hannah Bolly allowed only three hits to lead the Vikings to an 11-1 victory over Lake Geneva Badger in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at the Janesville Sports Complex.
The game was called with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning due to the 10-run rule.
Fifth-seeded Parker (16-7) will play at fourth-seeded Oregon in a regional final Thursday.
Parker pounded out eight doubles on the day and made quick work of 12th-seeded Badger. The Vikings led 2-0 after the first inning before pushing six runs across in the bottom of the second.
“We had the perfect combination tonight. Just what a coach wants to see,” Parker coach Bob Getka said. “We got great pitching in the circle from Hannah, and at the plate we swung the bats really well.
“You’re always nervous that first tournament game, and it doesn’t matter what your seed is. But the girls came out right away and took care of business.”
Bolly was dominant in the circle. The junior right-hander allowed one earned run and struck out 10.
Getka said the Vikings are playing well heading into Thursday’s game at Oregon.
“If we can put it all together again like we did today, I like our chances,” Getka said. “But Oregon’s got a nice team and we’ll have to play our best.”
JANESVILLE PARKER 11, BADGER 1 (6)
Badger 000 010 — 1 3 2
Parker 260 111 — 11 14 0
Leading hitters—B: Parker (2B); JP: Reed 4x4 (4 2B), Minich (2B), Nelson (2B), Lot 2x4 (2B), Bolly 2x4 (2B), Ayers 2x3.