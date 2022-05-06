SOFTBALL High school softball: Janesville Parker can't solve Verona's Blomberg in Big Eight loss Gazette staff May 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VERONAThe losing streak hit three games Thursday for Janesville Parker’s softball team.Hilary Blomberg pitched a complete-game, two-hit shutout and struck out 11 to lead Verona to a 1-0 victory.Parker (6-4, 5-4), which started the conference season 3-0, has now lost four of its last six.“We’re struggling at the plate right now,” Parker coach Bob Getka said. “”But a lot of that has to do with the pitching we’re facing.“And give credit to Blomberg, too. She pitched 10 innings against Craig (in a doubleheader sweep Wednesday) and came back today and threw really well against us.”Verona (9-3, 8-3) got its only run in the bottom of the fifth on a bases-loaded bunt that Parker failed to field correctly.VERONA 1, PARKER 0Janesville Parker 000 000 0 — 0 2 2Verona 000 010 x — 1 5 0Pitching (ip-h-er-so-bb)—P: Bolly (L, 6 -5-1-4-3). V: Blomberg (W, 7-2-0-11-0). Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed Janesville Craig Sun Prairie Softball Big Eight Conference High School Softball Janesville Youth Sports Complex Recommended for you Trending Now Former Mercyhealth exec Barb Bortner of Janesville gets 3.5 years in prison for $3 million marketing kickback scheme Criminal complaint: Suspect in Janesville workplace homicide said he didn't know victim's name, intended to kill him Medical examiner names victim in Janesville workplace homicide; $1 million bond set: Court records Kohl's at Janesville mall reopens after store fire brought monthlong closure To mow or 'No-Mow' this May? That is the question Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form