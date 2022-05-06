01STOCK_SOFTBALL

VERONA

The losing streak hit three games Thursday for Janesville Parker’s softball team.

Hilary Blomberg pitched a complete-game, two-hit shutout and struck out 11 to lead Verona to a 1-0 victory.

Parker (6-4, 5-4), which started the conference season 3-0, has now lost four of its last six.

“We’re struggling at the plate right now,” Parker coach Bob Getka said. “”But a lot of that has to do with the pitching we’re facing.

“And give credit to Blomberg, too. She pitched 10 innings against Craig (in a doubleheader sweep Wednesday) and came back today and threw really well against us.”

Verona (9-3, 8-3) got its only run in the bottom of the fifth on a bases-loaded bunt that Parker failed to field correctly.

VERONA 1, PARKER 0

Janesville Parker 000 000 0 — 0 2 2

Verona 000 010 x — 1 5 0

Pitching (ip-h-er-so-bb)—P: Bolly (L, 6 -5-1-4-3). V: Blomberg (W, 7-2-0-11-0).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you