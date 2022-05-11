Janesville Craig junior Jocelyn Rammer tries to make contact with a Janesville Parker pitch during Tuesday’s Big Eight Conference intracity showdown. Craig avenged an earlier loss to Parker with a 4-3 victory in 13 innings.
A baker’s dozen proved to be exactly what the Janesville Craig softball team needed on Tuesday.
Bella Vitaioli raced home with what turned out to be the game-winning run in the top of the 13th inning to give the Cougars a 4-3 win over Janesville Parker in a Big Eight Conference thriller at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.
Craig right-hander Presley Stanley pitched the entire game to pick up the victory as the Cougars denied the Vikings a season sweep.
Stanley, a junior, said she had plenty left in the tank despite pitching 13 innings.
“I felt really good the whole game,” Stanley said. “I just told myself to keep fighting through it because I really wanted it—not just for me, but for the team, too.
“We got a big win yesterday (Middleton), and I think that really carried over to today.”
Craig (7-9, 6-7) got three runs in the top of the first, including Josie Rammer’s two-run single, but the bats went silent after that. Parker starter Hannah Bolly shut the Cougars down in order seven consecutive innings and did not allow a baserunner until the 10th, when Craig loaded the bases with nobody out.
Nariyah Lot came on in relief and kept Craig off the board with a shallow fly out to center and two strikeouts.
Parker (9-5, 6-5) tied the game at 3-3 in the fifth on a Craig error and had a chance to win the game in the eighth. Gentry Reed tripled to lead off the inning but was thrown out at home trying to score on the play.
“That was a gaffe on my part, no doubt about it,” Parker coach Bob Getka said of sending Reed on the play. “It was a coach’s error, and I take full responsibility for that.
“The pitching was outstanding on both sides. We just hit to many ‘at-em’ balls.”
Vitaioli reached on an error to begin the 13th and moved to third and scored on Parker’s second error of the inning. Parker got two runners on in the bottom of the inning, but Stanley closed the door by forcing a popup to Vitaioli at shortstop.
CRAIG 4, PARKER 3 (13)
Craig 300 000 000 000 1 — 4 7 2
Parker 200 010 000 000 0 — 3 8 4
Leading hitters—JC: Vitaioli 3x5, Bloomquist 2x6; JP: Reed 3x5 (3B), Bolly (2B), Pel (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—JC: Stanley (W, 13-8-3-2-6-3). JP: (Bolly, 9-7-3-2-13-1), Lot (L, 4-0-1-0-5-1).
