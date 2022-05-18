01STOCK_SOFTBALL

The Janesville Craig softball team made quick work of Madison La Follette on Tuesday.

The Cougars scored 17 runs in the top of the first inning and rolled to a 19-0 Big Eight Conference win.

The game was called after three innings per La Follette’s request.

Craig (8-13, 7-10) banged out 16 hits, including seven extra-base hits.

“We went to the plate looking to hit and we did,” Craig coach Kristin Worm said. “We had 10 players have at least one hit.

“And senior Madelyn Mayer returned to the pitcher’s circle for the first time since her freshman season. She pitched the last two innings and struck out four. That was great to see.”

Craig is scheduled to play host to Oregon in a nonconference game today at the Youth Sports Complex.

CRAIG 19, LA FOLLETTE 0 (3)

Craig (17)20 — 19 16 0

La Follette 000 — 0 1 3

Leading hitters—JC: Stanley 3x4 (2B), Pryne 3x4 (2 3B), Bloomquist 2x4 (3B), Osborne 2x2, Vitaioli (2B), Eichelt (3B), Rammer (3B).

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—JC: Bienema (W, 1-1-0-0-1-0), Meyer (2-0-0-0-4-2); ML: Searvogel (L, 3-16-19-15-0-5).

