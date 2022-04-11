An aggressive approach at the plate paid dividends Monday afternoon, carrying the Janesville Craig softball team to its first victory of the season.
Coach Kristen Worm’s Cougars bashed 10 hits, four of them for extra bases, in a five-inning, 12-2 victory over Stoughton in nonconference play.
“I was happy with the way we hit again,” said Worm, whose Cougars are 1-1 on the season. “The girls are being aggressive at the plate and have adjusted to a range of pitchers.”
Josie Rammer, a second-team all-Big Eight Conference player last year, went 3-for-4 to lead the Cougars on offense. Sophomore Ella Loveland and freshman Brynn Sikich hit triples and junior Presley Stanley and sophomore Mya Eichelt both doubled.
“We had eight players with at least one hit tonight,” Worm said. “Good, solid hits.”
Stanley also earned the pitching victory, allowing six Stoughton hits and walking none in five innings. Mady Buell hit a solo home run for the Vikings (0-4).
“We also played error-free defense,” Worm said. “It’s been good to finally play some games.”
Today is a red-letter day on the Cougars’ schedule, as they take on Janesville Parker at 4:30 p.m. at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.
CRAIG 12, STOUGHTON 2
Craig 121 71 — 12 10 0
Stoughton 001 10 — 2 6 5
Leading hitters—JC: Josie Rammer 3x4, Ella Loveland (3B), Brynn Sikich (3B), Presley Stanley (2B), Mya Eichelt (2B); S: Mady Buell (HR).
Pitching (ip-h-er-so-bb)—JC: Stanley (W, 5-6-2-5-0); S: A. Perkins (L, 3.1-7-2-2-1), Morgan Rhyner (1.1-3-3-0-4), Teagan Pickett (.1-0-0-0-0).
