Five Janesville softball players were among those who earned 2022 All-Big Eight Conference second-team honors in a vote of league coaches.
Parker players chosen were junior pitcher Hannah Bolly, junior infielder Nariyah Lot and sophomore infielder Gentry Reed.
Parker went 17-8 overall—one of the top five records in program history—and finished fifth in the Big Eight standings with an 11-7 mark. Coach Bob Getka's Vikings earned the first WIAA Division 1 sectional trip the program has had since 1994. Parker lost 1-0 to top-seeded Burlington in a sectional semifinal on Tuesday.
Parker had three honorable mention picks: Seniors Emily Becker and Alyssa Ayers and freshman Lilly Keller.
Craig's second-team honorees were junior infielder Presley Stanley and sophomore outfielder Ella Loveland.
Two Craig players also earned all-conference honorable mention: Juniors Morgan Bloomquist and Josie Rammer.
The Cougars went 8-10 in the Big Eight and 9-14 overall.
League champion Sun Prairie had the Coach of the Year honoree in Jamie Olson, and Verona junior Hilary Blomberg was named player of the year.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE
2022 ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers—Tayler Baker, so., Sun Prairie; Andrea Jaskowiak, jr., Madison Memorial.
Catchers—Chloe Knoernschild, sr., Sun Prairie; Ellie Osting, jr., Verona.
Infielders—Jenna Redders, sr., Middleton; Sophia Royle, jr., Sun Prairie; Luci Moreno, fr., Sun Prairie; Mandi Franks, sr., Beloit Memorial; Addison Blomberg, jr., Verona.
Outfielders—Evie Strigel, jr., Madison East; Sierra Ejercito, fr., Verona; Carly Gross, jr., Sun Prairie.
Utility—Hilary Blomberg, jr., Verona; Vanessa Veith, jr., Sun Prairie.
Player of the year—Hilary Blomberg, jr., Verona.
Coach of the year—Jamie Olson, Sun Prairie.
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers—Hannah Bolly, jr., Janesville Parker; Megan Button, fr., Middleton.
Catchers—Veronica Carran, sr., Madison Memorial; Allie Gustafson, so., Beloit Memorial.
Infielders—Presley Stanley, jr., Janesville Craig; Gentry Reed, so., Janesville Parker; Nariyah Lot, jr., Janesville Parker; Kennedy Schaefer, sr., Sun Prairie; Merit Williams, sr., Madison Memorial.
Outfielders—Ella Loveland, so., Janesville Craig; Isabel Royle, jr., Sun Prairie; Hailey Ruff, jr., Madison Memorial.
Utility—Bailey Flock, sr., Middleton; Emily Finkelmeyer, sr., Madison Memorial.
HONORABLE MENTION
Janesville Craig—Morgan Bloomquist, jr.; Josie Rammer, jr. Janesville Parker—Emily Becker, sr.; Alyssa Ayers, sr.; Lilly Keller, fr. Beloit Memorial—Venessa Gutierrez, sr. Madison East—Teagan Wilcox, jr. Madison La Follette—Elly Bacskai, fr. Madison Memorial—Grace Capuano, so. Madison West—Frieda Hooper Lofton, sr.; Clara Davel, so. Middleton—Bailey Flock, sr.; Mackenzie Zimmerman, so.; Mackenzie Pertzborn, so. Sun Prairie—Grace Kramschuster, so. Verona—Odalys Rivera, sr.