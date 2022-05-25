The season came to an end Tuesday for the Janesville Craig softball team.
Lauren Trottier held the Cougars to two hits and struck out nine to lead Elkhorn to a 2-0 victory in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal.
Sixth-seeded Elkhorn (16-9) is scheduled to play at third-seeded Milton (16-8) on Thursday in a regional final.
Craig finished the season 9-14.
Elkhorn scored single runs in the first and third innings to give Trottier all the support she needed.
“I expected a low-scoring game with tough pitching and that’s what happened,” Craig coach Kristin Worm said. “We worked on live bunting last night at practice in preparation to move runners this game. Unfortunately, we didn’t have runners on with less than two outs to be able to carry it out.
“Our girls played well against a very solid team. We just came up a bit short at the plate.”
Presley Stanley was the tough-luck loser in the circle for Craig. The junior right-hander allowed only four hits in going the distance. She struck out four and walked two.
Thursday’s Elkhorn vs. Milton game is a rematch of Friday’s regular-season game, but with more at stake. Elkhorn won the nonconference game, 4-0.
ELKHORN 2, JANESVILLE CRAIG 0
Craig 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Elkhorn 101 000 x — 2 4 1
Leading hitters—E; Remington (3B), Harding (3B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—C: Stanley (L, 6-4-2-2-4-2); E: Trottier (W, 7-2-0-0-9-0).
