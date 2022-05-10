01STOCK_SOFTBALL

The Janesville Craig softball team picked up its biggest victory of the season Monday.

The Cougars scored a run in the top of the seventh inning and held on for a 3-2 Big Eight Conference victory over Middleton.

Craig improved to 6-9 overall and 5-7 in the Big Eight—and knocked Middleton from second place to third in the conference standings.

“They finally played like the team I know they are,” Craig coach Kristin Worm said of the Cougars. “I’m so proud of them for going out and getting the job done.”

With the game tied at 2-2 and two outs in the top of the seventh, Presley Stanley smacked a triple. Mya Eichelt followed with an RBI single to give Craig the lead for good.

Middleton (11-7, 10-4) loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the seventh but could not score.

“This was absolutely a team win for us,” Worm said. “Our pitchers held them to three hits, and Morgan (Bloomquist) was an absolute wall behind the plate.”

Craig is scheduled to take on Janesville Parker today at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.

JANESVILLE CRAIG 3, MIDDLETON 2

Craig 000 110 1 — 3 12 1

Middleton 000 020 0 — 2 4 1

Leading hitters—JC: Loveland 2x4, Stanley 2x4 (3B, 2B), Eichelt 2x3 (2B), Rammer 2x3, Sikich 2x4, Bienema (2B); M: Schleusner 2x3.

Pitchers (ip-h-er-so-bb)—JC: Bienema (5.2-3-2-3-5), Stanley (W, 1.3-1-0-1-0); M: Flock (3.1-6-1-5-1), Button (L, 3.2-6.1.3.1).

