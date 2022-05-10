High school softball: Craig toughs out one-run victory at Middleton Gazette staff May 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MIDDLETONThe Janesville Craig softball team picked up its biggest victory of the season Monday.The Cougars scored a run in the top of the seventh inning and held on for a 3-2 Big Eight Conference victory over Middleton.Craig improved to 6-9 overall and 5-7 in the Big Eight—and knocked Middleton from second place to third in the conference standings.“They finally played like the team I know they are,” Craig coach Kristin Worm said of the Cougars. “I’m so proud of them for going out and getting the job done.”With the game tied at 2-2 and two outs in the top of the seventh, Presley Stanley smacked a triple. Mya Eichelt followed with an RBI single to give Craig the lead for good.Middleton (11-7, 10-4) loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the seventh but could not score.“This was absolutely a team win for us,” Worm said. “Our pitchers held them to three hits, and Morgan (Bloomquist) was an absolute wall behind the plate.”Craig is scheduled to take on Janesville Parker today at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.JANESVILLE CRAIG 3, MIDDLETON 2Craig 000 110 1 — 3 12 1Middleton 000 020 0 — 2 4 1Leading hitters—JC: Loveland 2x4, Stanley 2x4 (3B, 2B), Eichelt 2x3 (2B), Rammer 2x3, Sikich 2x4, Bienema (2B); M: Schleusner 2x3.Pitchers (ip-h-er-so-bb)—JC: Bienema (5.2-3-2-3-5), Stanley (W, 1.3-1-0-1-0); M: Flock (3.1-6-1-5-1), Button (L, 3.2-6.1.3.1). Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed Softball Janesville Craig Madison West Big Eight Conference Recommended for you Trending Now Mercyhealth's Janesville trauma center to be downgraded; system shelves local MD-1 emergency response unit Former Mercyhealth exec Barb Bortner of Janesville gets 3.5 years in prison for $3 million marketing kickback scheme Cozy Inn, Janesville's mainstay Chinese restaurant, marks 100 years in business in 2022 Fresh lavender, kettle corn and a guy with a pet iguana: Janesville's downtown farmers market returns Death notices for May 6, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form