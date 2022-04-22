High school softball: Craig pounds four home runs in victory over Madison East Gazette staff Apr 22, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEPlenty of offense and strong pitching added up to a runaway victory for the Janesville Craig softball team on Thursday.The host Cougars rolled to a 13-3 victory over Madison East in a game shortened to six innings due to the mercy rule at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.“Our team wanted the win and they went out and made it happen,” Craig coach Kristen Worm said. This was a good win for us. Many different players contributed.”The Cougars bashed four home runs in the victory, two of them off the bat of winning pitcher Presley Stanley. Morgan Bloomquist and Paige Pryne also homered.Also for Craig, Ella Loveland went 4-for-5 with a triple. Bloomquist and Stanley finished with three hits each.“It was a closer game than the score appears,” Worm said. “Our girls had to battle at the plate and make some big plays in the field. East is not a team that anyone should take lightly.”The Cougars are scheduled to return to action Saturday with a doubleheader against Beloit Memorial at Telfer Park.CRAIG 13, MADISON EAST 3Madison East 002 001 — 3 6 4Craig 033 025 — 13 18 0Leading hitters—ME: E. Strigel 2x3, A. Ehrlinger 2x3; JC: E. Loveland 4x5 (3B), M. Bloomquist 3x4 (2B), P. Stanley 3x5 (2 2B), B. Bienema 2x5, M. Eichelt 2x4, P. Pryne (2B).Pitchers (ip-h-er-so-bb)—ME: T. Wilcox (L; 6-18-8-2-5); JC: P. Stanley (W, 6-6-3-0-2). Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed High School Softball Janesville Craig Janesville Youth Sports Complex Big Eight Conference Recommended for you Trending Now Judge grants competency evaluation for 11-year-old accused in Kohl's fire in Janesville Janesville man arrested after allegedly stabbing another in the head during road rage incident Attorney seeks competency evaluation for youth accused in Kohl's store arson Milton School District plans to build memorial garden for deceased students, community members Death notices for April 18, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form