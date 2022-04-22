01STOCK_SOFTBALL

JANESVILLE

Plenty of offense and strong pitching added up to a runaway victory for the Janesville Craig softball team on Thursday.

The host Cougars rolled to a 13-3 victory over Madison East in a game shortened to six innings due to the mercy rule at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.

“Our team wanted the win and they went out and made it happen,” Craig coach Kristen Worm said. This was a good win for us. Many different players contributed.”

The Cougars bashed four home runs in the victory, two of them off the bat of winning pitcher Presley Stanley. Morgan Bloomquist and Paige Pryne also homered.

Also for Craig, Ella Loveland went 4-for-5 with a triple. Bloomquist and Stanley finished with three hits each.

“It was a closer game than the score appears,” Worm said. “Our girls had to battle at the plate and make some big plays in the field. East is not a team that anyone should take lightly.”

The Cougars are scheduled to return to action Saturday with a doubleheader against Beloit Memorial at Telfer Park.

CRAIG 13, MADISON EAST 3

Madison East 002 001 — 3 6 4

Craig 033 025 — 13 18 0

Leading hitters—ME: E. Strigel 2x3, A. Ehrlinger 2x3; JC: E. Loveland 4x5 (3B), M. Bloomquist 3x4 (2B), P. Stanley 3x5 (2 2B), B. Bienema 2x5, M. Eichelt 2x4, P. Pryne (2B).

Pitchers (ip-h-er-so-bb)—ME: T. Wilcox (L; 6-18-8-2-5); JC: P. Stanley (W, 6-6-3-0-2).

