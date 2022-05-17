HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL High school softball: Baker, Milton rolls past Janesville Craig By John Barry jbarry@gazettextra.com May 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Janesville Craig softball pitcher Presley Stanley delivers a pitch while first baseman Emma Roberts gets ready to field during Monday’s nonconference home game against Milton. John Barry/jbarry@gazettextra.com SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEGwen Baker was dominant in the circle on Monday.The Milton High sophomore right-hander struck out 16 and allowed only two hits in leading the Red Hawks to an 8-1 nonconference victory over Janesville Craig at the Youth Sports Complex.Milton (15-7) scored three runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back.Baker retired the side in order in four of the game’s seven innings and struck out 11 of the final 14 batters she faced. The only run she allowed was unearned.“I felt like even thought I was getting through the lineup, I needed to keep attacking the batters,” Baker said.“And I know my team can support me in the circle, so when they came out and got three runs right away, that really motivated me.”Craig (7-13) threw the ball around a bit in the first inning to allow Milton to score three runs, two of which were unearned. The Cougars finished with four errors.Anya Thomas led the Milton offense with two hits and two RBI. Her run-scoring double in the seventh made it 7-1.Craig’s bats were all but silent. The Cougars had no answer for Baker’s fastball.“I thought Gwen got stronger as the game went on,” Craig coach Kristin Worm said. “And I’m not too wild about the fact that she’s only a sophomore. I was hoping she was a little older.“We made some errors, too, but that’s not the reason we lost. We just didn’t hit the ball with any consistency, and that’s a credit to Gwen.”MILTON 8, JANESVILLE CRAIG 1Milton 310 101 2 — 8 8 1Craig 000 000 1 — 1 2 4Leading hitters—M: Thomas 2x4 (2B), K. Reed 2x3; JC: Eichelt (3B).Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—M: Baker (W, 7-2-1-0-16-2); JC: Stanley (L, 7-8-8-4-1-2). Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed Softball Janesville Craig Milton Nonconference Janesville Youth Sports Complex Recommended for you Trending Now U.S. DOJ sues Janesville rental property owners for ‘severe’ sexual harassment of tenants Fire reported Thursday night at a business on Janesville's east side Janesville School District hires first districtwide athletic director since 2009 Cozy Inn, Janesville's mainstay Chinese restaurant, marks 100 years in business in 2022 Death notices for May 13, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form