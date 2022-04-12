Hannah Bolly proved to be double trouble for Janesville Craig's softball team Tuesday.
The Janesville Parker right-hander threw a complete-game two-hitter and helped her cause at the plate with a double and two runs batted in to lead the Vikings to an 8-0 Big Eight Conference victory at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.
Parker (3-0, 3-0) took a 3-0 lead into the fifth inning and then broke the game wide open with a five-run fifth.
Nariyah Lot got on base four times for Parker and scored three runs, but Bolly was the story. In the circle, she allowed a bunt single in the fourth and a single on a flare to right field in the seventh for the Cougars' only baserunners. Bolly struck out seven and did not walk a batter.
The junior said the blustery conditions helped her cause in the circle.
"I've never played or pitched in a game before where it was this windy," Bolly said. "And I think it gave me an advantage because the spin on my ball was excellent, and I think it added some MPH to my fastball.
"And defensively, I know my infield and outfield always have my back. Alyssa (Ayers) made an incredible catch in right field, and the infield made all the plays they had to."
Parker got the only run it needed in the top of the first. Lot tripled with two outs and scored on a fielding error.
The Vikings made it 2-0 in the fourth on Bolly's double and Addison Nelson's single.
Craig (1-2, 1-1) got nothing going offensively. The Cougars went down in order in five of the seven innings and did not get a runner past first base.
"We just didn't hit tonight," Craig coach Kristin Worm said. "Hannah did an amazing job for them, and we did get a lot of good swings in.
"And once Parker got the momentum, we kind of went flat. I think the weather had something to do with it for sure, but we just couldn't get the momentum back."
Both teams are scheduled to play Wednesday. Craig is at Sun Prairie in a Big Eight Conference game, while Parker is set to play host to Lake Geneva Badger in nonconference play.
PARKER 8, CRAIG 0
Janesville Parker;100;250;0—8;7;0
Janesville Craig;000;000;0—0;2;2
Leading hitters—Lot (P) 2x2, Nelson (P) 24. 2B—Bolly (P). 3B—Lot (P), Becker (P).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—Bolly (W, 7-2-0-0-7-0); Bienema (L 6.2-7-5-4-3-30; Stanley (.1-0-3-3-0-3).
