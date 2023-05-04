Usually the pitcher’s circle is where Hannah Bolly has the biggest impact on the softball diamond.
On Thursday, she made her presence known from the batter’s box.
She was a double shy of hitting for the cycle and drove in five runs in Janesville Parker’s 12-5 win over Madison East at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.
The Purgolders opened the game with with a splash, getting a double, single and three-run home run off Bolly to take an early lead. East loaded the bases later in the same inning, but with two outs, Bolly got a strikeout to limit the damage against her.
Parker (8-6 overall and Big Eight) responded quickly. After the first two batters of the Vikings’ first were retired, Kaelyn Minich and Bolly hit back-to-back singles. Bolly’s drove in Minich, and Khushi Patel, a courtesy runner for Bolly, scored on Nariyah Lot’s double. Addie Nelson hit a single to center to bring Lot home and tie the game.
East (3-12, 3-11) reclaimed the lead in the second with a single run, and Parker responded again when Kenedi Pryne doubled to lead off the Vikings’ second and courtesy runner Donnavee Kong scored on a passed ball.
The Vikings finally put some distance between themselves and the Purgolders in the fourth.
Parker opened that inning with four consecutive singles, including Lilly Keller’s at the end of the streak that drove in a pair of runs.
After a strikeout, Bolly smashed a triple to right field to bring home Keller and Gentry Reed for her second and third RBI of the game. Bolly then capped her big day at the plate in the sixth with a two-run homer.
The Northern Illinois recruit was one of five Vikings with more than one hit on the night, along with Reed, Minich, Nelson and Pryne. Lot got the win on the rubber, pitching 4 1/3 innings in relief of Bolly with five strikeouts, five hits and one run allowed.
The Vikings, who have won four of their last five, now have six days off to rest up before their next game, a matchup with winless Madison La Follette at the sports complex at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
JANESVILLE PARKER 12, MADISON EAST 5
Madison East 310 001 0 — 5 10 0
Janesville Parker 310 503 X — 12 14 1
Leading hitters—Wilcox (ME) 3x5, Strigel (ME) 2x4, Tuinstra (ME) 2x2, Reed (JP 2x4, Minich (JP) 2x4, Bolly (JP) 3x4, Nelson (JP) 2x4, Pryne (JP) 2x3. 2B—Wilcox (ME), Gunter (ME), Minich (JP), Pryne (JP), Lot (JP). 3B—Bolly (JP). HR—Tuinstra (ME), Bolly (JP).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—ME: Wilcox (L, 6-14-12-11-0-7). JP: Bolly (2 2/3-5-4-3-1-2), Lot (W, 4 1/3-5-1-1-2-5).