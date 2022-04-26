Janesville Parker’s softball players put their rally caps on Monday.
After trailing for most of the game Monday, the Vikings batted around in the top of the sixth inning on their way to a come-from-behind, 11-9 victory over Milton in a nonconference game at Schilberg Park.
Parker (5-1) scored five runs in the sixth to erase a two-run deficit—including Gentry Reed’s second triple of the game, which gave the Vikings the lead for good at 9-7.
Gentry’s triples came off of Milton starting pitcher Gwen Baker, who was coming off a perfect game last week against Fort Atkinson and had beaten Parker 1-0 in a WIAA regional final last season.
“We worked really hard at practice to get her high pitch down, and then once the game started, we had to lay off that pitch because he (the umpire) was not calling it,” Reed said. “Every time up to bat today, I was just looking for my pitch, a pitch I could hit and make solid contact.”
Parker scored a run in the first on two Milton errors, but the Red Hawks responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Baker’s RBI single capped the rally. The earned runs were the first Parker had allowed in six games this season.
Haley Reed led Milton’s offensive attack. The senior went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs. Kylie Reed added an RBI triple in the sixth that cut Parker’s lead to 10-9.
Nariyah Lot started in the circle for Parker and picked up the victory. The junior right-hander struck out 10. Junior right-hander Hannah Bolly came on in the seventh to pick up the save, retiring the side in order.
Parker finished with 11 hits off Baker, but the sophomore right-hander was hurt by a defense that committed six errors.
“Our bats were there all game, but our defense let us down,” Milton coach Kurt Mussey said.
“One bad inning really hurt us. And right now, that’s the key for us. We have to find some consistency. We were coming off a game where Gwen threw a perfect game and the defense made all the plays behind her, but tonight, we had some mental errors and some physical errors.”
PARKER 11, MILTON 9
Janesville Parker 100 225 1 — 11 11 3
Milton 301 212 0 — 9 9 6
Leading hitters—P: Gentry 2x5 2(3B), Bolly 2x4 (2B), Nelson 2x4, Minich 2x4; M: Knoble 2x5, Vanderhei 2x4 (2B), H. Reed 2x4, K. Reed (3B).