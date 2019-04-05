JANESVILLE

Staring down Meghan Anderson and Maddie Gardner in the same week isn’t much fun.

Just ask the Janesville Craig softball team, which has had to face arguably the Big Eight Conference’s two best arms in a four-day span.

Gardner blanked the Cougars on Friday, striking out 13 and giving up one hit in Sun Prairie’s 13-0 Big Eight win at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.

The unbeaten Cardinals (5-0, 4-0 Big Eight) totaled 18 hits and posted a pair of five-run innings. They rebounded after mustering just two hits in a 2-1, eight-inning win over Janesville Parker on Tuesday.

“We talked about, the last couple days at practice was, ‘We’re not going to get anywhere if we aren’t making contact with the ball,’” Sun Prairie coach Jamie Olson said. “They did a great job the last two nights at practice working really hard and making solid contact and making those adjustments at the plate and seeing different pitches and all that, and it showed tonight.”

Five Sun Prairie players had at least two hits, led by Sydney Spatola’s 4-for-4 day. Grace Radlund and Bailee Hadley had three hits apiece.

Craig (1-5, 0-4 Big Eight) was held without a baserunner until the fourth inning, when Lauren Wacholtz looped a single into shallow left field. Gardner struck out Abby Humphrey on three pitches and got Keeley Cox on a pop-up behind the plate to end the Cougars’ hopes of scoring.

“It’s hard to score runs when you get one hit,” said Craig coach Kristen Worm. “It’s frustrating for the girls. They care a lot about this and want to do well.”

The Cougars struck out 15 times Tuesday against Verona’s Anderson but still hung around in a 4-3 loss.

Craig wasn’t as fortunate Friday.

Gardner struck out eight of the first nine batters she faced, ultimately reaching double-digit punchouts for the fifth time this spring.

The University of Wisconsin recruit already has 60 strikeouts 27 innings.

“The girls, they were already out in the huddle after the game (saying), ‘Hey, we’ll get her next time,’” Worm said. “We get to play them again.”

Craig starter Katie Kealy held the Cardinals to one run through the first two innings, but gave up six consecutive hits in Sun Prairie’s five-run third—including a sinking line drive to right-center by Radlund that deflected off the glove of a diving Cox, resulting in a two-run triple.

Kealy was hit in the left hand by a comebacker in the third inning but finished the frame. She was relieved by Eden Lyle, but returned to get the final four outs.

The Cougars host Waunakee in a nonconference game Monday before returning to Big Eight play Tuesday at Madison La Follette.

SUN PRAIRIE 13, JANESVILLE CRAIG 0 (5)

Sun Prairie 015 52—13 18 0

Craig 000 00—0 1 3

Gardner and Knoernschild; Kealy, Lyle (4), Meyer (4) and Flint.

Leading hitters—Hilber (SP) 3x5, Reuter (SP) 2x5, Spatola (SP) 4x4, Hadley (SP) 3x4, Radlund (SP) 3x3, Ek (SP) 2x3. 2B—Hadley. 3B—Radlund.

SO—Gardner 13, Kealy 0, Lyle 0, Meyer 0. BB—Gardner 0, Kealy 0, Lyle 2, Meyer 0.