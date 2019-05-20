It took the Janesville Craig softball team just one inning to take control in Monday’s Big Eight Conference game against Madison West.

The visiting Cougars scored seven runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back in a 20-3 win. Craig added a pair of runs in the second before exploding for seven more runs in the fourth and adding a final four in the fifth inning.

Madison West scored three late runs, but Craig closed the door.

Amanda Carlson had a trio of doubles, and four different Cougars had a triple as Craig combined for 22 hits in the game. On the mound, Craig pitchers combined for three strikeouts and a single walk as the Cougars allowed just five hits in the game.

Craig is now 11-12 overall and 8-10 in the Big Eight. The Cougars travel to Badger today in WIAA regional play.

CRAIG 20, MADISON WEST 3Craig 720 74—20 22 1

Madison West 000 12—3 5 3

Balas, Zukowski (3), Balas (5); Mayer, Lyle (4)

Leading hitters—Carlson (C) 3x5, Flint (C) 4x5, Humphrey (C) 3x5, Kealy (C) 2x4, Cox (C) 3x4, Wacholtz (C) 2x3. 2B—Cox 3, Andrzejewski (MW) 1, Peloquin 1, Kukman 1. 3B—Flint, Humphrey, Kealy, Blaser (C).

SO—Mayer 5, Balas 2, Zukowski 1. BB—Mayer 1, Zukowski 1.