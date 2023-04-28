ELKHORN — The Elks tightened their grip on the top spot in the Southern Lakes Conference softball standings with second straight win over Waterford.
Elkhorn beat the Wolverines (8-2 overall, 6-2 conference) 6-2 on Friday after winning 3-0 on Tuesday.
Lauren Trottier was back on the mound for Elkhorn (10-1, 8-0) and put up another solid performance. After blanking the Wolverines in their first matchup, the Elks pitcher pitched a complete game, struck out eight batters, surrendered no walks and gave up just three hits.
"She's been pitching well all year, and I still don't think she's come close to her best game yet," Elkhorn coach Steve Remington said. "She pitches to a lot contact. So the fact that she does get a lot of strikeouts lately, that's kind of not really her. That's not how she normally pitches."
With Trottier dealing on the mound, Elkhorn just needed to wait for scoring opportunities. After two scoreless innings, everything came together for the Elks in the third.
Elkhorn loaded the bases to start the inning after Marlee Wester earned a walk in a full count and two bunt singles from Abbey Remington and Mylee Calvillo. Elkhorn catcher Ella Uhlenhake brought in the first run on a sacrifice fly, and Michaela Meinen brought in two more on another bunt single.
After securing a 3-0 lead, Elkhorn found trouble in the top of the fourth. Two errors to start the inning led to Waterford left fielder Kayla Holmes driving in a pair of runs with a single.
After surviving the inning with the lead intact, Elkhorn bounced back defensively – led by Remington at second base – and kept Waterford off the board for the rest of the contest. Remington made an excellent diving catch in the fifth and another athletic grab to secure an out on a pop fly in the sixth.
"Abbey's been playing great at second base all year, and she just goes after everything," coach Remington said. "It's like everything in the air, she's got a chance to catch it."
Elkhorn put up three more runs in the fifth inning to ensure its 6-2 win. While the Elks struck out nine times in the contest, timely hitting and patient at-bats proved vital in the win.
"They've been seeing a lot of pitches, and we need to stay swinging at balls in the strike zone," Remington said. "We were putting balls in play, but because we're inexperienced at times, we seem to chase pitches. But we can't complain right now. We're about halfway through our season and all I want to do is get better every game. That's all I asked them for."
The young Elkhorn squad has now secured its spot atop of the conference after a competitive series against second place Waterford.
"It's fun," Remington said. "Waterford is well coached and it's always a battle. It just comes down to who blinks. Who makes a mistake. And then hopefully we can capitalize on that, take a lead and hold on to it.
On Saturday, Elkhorn will host Janesville Parker for a nonconference game at 2 p.m.
ELKHORN 6, WATERFORD 2
Waterford;000;200;0;—;2;3;1
Elkhorn;003;030;X;—;6;8;2
Leading hitters—Remington (E) 2x4, Calvillo (E) 2x4.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—E: Trottier (7-3-2-0-0-8); W: O'Dwyer (3 2/3-6-3-3-1-6), Rivard (1/3-2-3-2-2-1), Bjore (2-0-0-0-1-2).