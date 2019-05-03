01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

Janesville Parker's softball team made quick work of Madison La Follette on Friday evening.

The Vikings scored eight runs in the second inning on the way to a 13-1 victory in five innings at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.

It was good to be the team ready from the get-go," said Parker coach Bob Getka.

Chelsea Naber, Julianna Getka and Lydia Quade combined on a four-hitter to help Parker improve to 8-7 overall and 6-5 in the Big Eight Conference.

“We were able to get our bats going early, but this was one of our best defensive games of the year,” Getka said. “All three of our pitchers played very, very well.”

It was 1-0 in the bottom of the second when Parker scored all eight of its runs there with two outs. Alli Rosga had a two-run single, Getka had a double and Grace Williams had a two-RBI triple as part of six consecutive hits for the Vikings.

Parker added four more runs, including one on a triple by Alexys Luek, in the fourth.

Parker plays at Madison East on Tuesday.

PARKER 13, LA FOLLETTE 1 (5)

Madison La Follette;000;01--1;4;2

Janesville Parker;180;4x--13;10;0

Welling, Jager (1), Strom (4); Naber, Getka (4), Quade (5)

Leading hitters--Jager (L) 2x3, Quade (P) 2x3, Rosga (P) 2x2, Luek (P) 2x2. 2B--Getka (P). 3B--Luek, Williams (P).

SO--Welling 1, Jager 1, Strom 1, Naber 3, Getka 2, Quade 2. BB--Jager 1, Strom 3, Naber 1, Quade 2.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.