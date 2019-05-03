Janesville Parker's softball team made quick work of Madison La Follette on Friday evening.

The Vikings scored eight runs in the second inning on the way to a 13-1 victory in five innings at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.

It was good to be the team ready from the get-go," said Parker coach Bob Getka.

Chelsea Naber, Julianna Getka and Lydia Quade combined on a four-hitter to help Parker improve to 8-7 overall and 6-5 in the Big Eight Conference.

“We were able to get our bats going early, but this was one of our best defensive games of the year,” Getka said. “All three of our pitchers played very, very well.”

It was 1-0 in the bottom of the second when Parker scored all eight of its runs there with two outs. Alli Rosga had a two-run single, Getka had a double and Grace Williams had a two-RBI triple as part of six consecutive hits for the Vikings.

Parker added four more runs, including one on a triple by Alexys Luek, in the fourth.

Parker plays at Madison East on Tuesday.

PARKER 13, LA FOLLETTE 1 (5)

Madison La Follette;000;01--1;4;2

Janesville Parker;180;4x--13;10;0

Welling, Jager (1), Strom (4); Naber, Getka (4), Quade (5)

Leading hitters--Jager (L) 2x3, Quade (P) 2x3, Rosga (P) 2x2, Luek (P) 2x2. 2B--Getka (P). 3B--Luek, Williams (P).

SO--Welling 1, Jager 1, Strom 1, Naber 3, Getka 2, Quade 2. BB--Jager 1, Strom 3, Naber 1, Quade 2.