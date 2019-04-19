01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

The Janesville Craig softball team scored 12 runs in the final three innings Friday to separate from host Beloit Turner for a 14-6 nonconference win. 

Craig (5-7) scored at least 10 runs for the third time in its last four games, while Turner fell to 7-4. 

Katelyn Palmer went 4-for-5 with a triple and a double, Abby Humphrey had three hits and Amanda Carlson and Paige Peloquin had two hits apiece. 

"Lots of different people contributed," Craig coach Kristen Worm said. "It was a team win again."

Peloquin hit a two-run single to break a 3-3 tie during Craig's eight-run fifth inning. The senior returned to the lineup earlier this week after missing several weeks with a thumb injury. 

"She loves softball and it's been killing her not to be out there," Worm said. 

Madelyn Mayer pitched five innings, allowing five hits and five walks in her first varsity win. 

Kenzy Conkle allowed eight hits in six innings, striking out four for Turner. The Trojans led 3-2 after a two-run third. 

Craig begins its second trip through the Big Eight Conference on Tuesday, when it hosts Beloit Memorial at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex. The Cougars face crosstown rival Parker on Thursday.  

Turner hosts McFarland on Tuesday. 

CRAIG 14, TURNER 6

Craig;101;080;4--14;16;3

Turner;012;010;2--6;7;4

Mayer, Kealy (6); Conkle, Fry (5), Conkle (6)

Leading hitters--Humphrey (C) 3x3, Palmer (C) 4x5, Carlson (C) 2x5, Peloquin (C) 2x3, Fowler (T) 2x3, Martin (T) 2x4. 2B--Humphrey, Gaziano (T), Fowler. 3B--Humphrey, Palmer. 

SO--Mayer 2, Kealy 2, Conkle 4, Fry 1. BB--Mayer 5, Kealy 1, Conkle 0, Fry 2. 

