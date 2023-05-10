Edgerton and Evansville split a Rock Valley Conference doubleheader Wednesday with each team scoring 10 runs and each winning by one run.
The Blue Devils (7-11 overall, 7-10 Rock Valley) were the assigned home team in the first game and went ahead 4-3 after five innings and added three more to make their lead 7-3 through six.
But the Crimson Tide rallied in the seventh. Jillian Scharlau led off the inning with a solo homer to make it 7-4, and a pair of one-out doubles from Shannon Rusch and Nicole Shaw made it 7-5. Rusch went 4-for-4 in the game, and Scharlau had a double to go with her home run.
Edgerton got within a run after a steal of third and a groundout drove in the Tide’s sixth run.
Grace Osborne then hit a two-out single into center, and the Tide sent Caitlin Phillips around third to try to score. But Evansville center fielder Mackenzie Kostroun threw her out at the plate for the game’s final out, preserving the Blue Devils’ 7-6 win.
In the second game, Edgerton (8-10, 7-9) put up three runs in the first as the designated home team and added one in the fifth before stranding Evansville’s tying run at third base in the top of the seventh inning.
GAME ONE
EVANSVILLE 7, EDGERTON 6
Edgerton 210 000 3 — 6 12 1
Evansville 010 123 X — 7 9 2
Leading hitters—Scharlau (Ed) 2x4, Kjendlie (Ed) 2x4, Rusch (Ed) 4x4, Vest (Ev) 2x4, Bartelt (Ev) 2x3, Ross (Ev) 2x4. 2B—Rusch (Ed), Shaw (Ed), Scharlau (Ed), Vest (Ev) 2, Ross (Ev). HR—Scharlau (Ed).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—Ed: Kjendlie (L, 6-9-7-6-4-5). Ev: Ross (W, 7-12-6-4-0-7).
GAME TWO
EDGERTON 4, EVANSVILLE 3
Evansville 101 000 1 — 3 8 3
Edgerton 300 010 X — 4 6 2
Leading hitters—Vest (Ev) 2x4, Sendelbach (Ev) 2x3, Hill (Ed) 2x3, Sund (Ed) 2x3. 2B—Ross (Ev), Hill (Ed), Rusch (Ed).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—Ev: Vest (L, 6-6-4-2-0-6). Ed: Hill (W, 7-8-3-2-1-4).
