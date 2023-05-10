01STOCK_SOFTBALL

Edgerton and Evansville split a Rock Valley Conference doubleheader Wednesday with each team scoring 10 runs and each winning by one run.

The Blue Devils (7-11 overall, 7-10 Rock Valley) were the assigned home team in the first game and went ahead 4-3 after five innings and added three more to make their lead 7-3 through six.

