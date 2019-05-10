Madison East doubled up on Janesville Craig in Big Eight Conference softball Friday.

The Purgolders rallied behind a four-run fourth inning en route to a 4-2 win.

Craig (9-12, 6-10) managed only two hits.

“It was not our best game,” Craig coach Kristen Worm said. “On offense, we had a few running errors where we traded baserunners for outs.

“And on defense, we also made some poor choices that cost us outs and allowed them to score.”

Katie Kealy took the loss despite striking out eight.

Craig hosts Middleton on Tuesday.

EAST 4, CRAIG 2

Janesville Craig 020 000 0—2 2 1

Madison East 000 400 x—4 8 1

Kealy; Sniadach

Leading hitters—Ehrlinger (E) 2x3. 2B—Carlson (C). 3B—Langham-Oliver (E)

SO—Kealy 8, Sniadach 2. BB—Kealy 1, Sniadach 5.