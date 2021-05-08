Jasmyn Demrow came up clutch for Janesville Parker's softball team Saturday.
The senior drove in five runs, including the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh inning, to lead the Vikings to a 6-5 nonconference win over Stoughon at the Youth Sports Complex.
Parker (4-2) trailed 5-4 in the seventh but got three straight singles from Grace Williams, Ally Rosga and Demrow to push across two runs.
"It was nice to come back and get the win, but we needed to play with a little bit more intensity than we did, especially early on," Parker coach Bob Getka said. "You can't just show up and hope to mail in a win.
"But we did play our cleanest game of the season, and Jasmyn really swung the bat well."
Demrow hit a two-run homer in the third to help the Vikings take a 3-0 lead.
Hannah Bolly went the distance in picking up the win. She struck out seven and walked one.
Parker plays a Big Eight Conference doubleheader at Madison West on Monday.
PARKER 6, STOUGHTON 5
Stoughton;000;230;0--5;9;2
Janesville Parker;102;010;2--6;9;0
Reuter, Perkins (7); Bolly
Leading hitters--Ramburg (S) 3x4, Demrow (P) 3x4, Rosga (P) 2x4. 2B--Ramburg (S), Pickett (S), Koepke (S), Demrow (P), Quade (P). HR--Demrow (P).
SO--Reuter 1, Perkins 1, Bolly 7. BB--Reuter 1, Bolly 1