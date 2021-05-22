Janesville Parker's softball team made quick work of Evansville on Saturday.
The Vikings scored seven runs the first three innings and got five RBI from Jasmyn Demrow in a 9-1 nonconference win over Evansville at the Youth Sports Complex.
Parker banged out 13 hits, including four from Ally Rosga, in improving to 7-4 overall.
"That was probably our most complete game in over a month," Parker coach Bob Getka said. "And that's good to see because we're getting to the point of the season where you need to start turning up the screws.
"We've been really leaning on our pitching lately, but I feel like we're starting to swing the bats much better. Jasmyn had an incredible game. Even her outs were rockets right at somebody."
Demrow hit a three-run homer in the second inning to give the Vikings a 6-0 lead.
Hannah Bolly got the win in the circle, allowing nor runs and striking out four.
Parker plays at Sun Prairie in a Big Eight Conference game Monday.
PARKER 9, EVANSVILLE 1
Evansville;000;001;0--1;3;3
Janesville Parker;331;200;x--9;13;0
Klitzman; Bolly, Lot (6)
Leading hitters--Rosga (P) 4x4, Demrow (P) 2x4, Luek (P) 2x4. 2B--Demrow (P), Luek (P), Lot (P). HR--Pfeil (E), Demrow (P)
SO--Klitzman 3, Bolly 4, Lot 1. BB--none
