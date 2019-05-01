Janesville Craig’s softball team earned a split in its Big Eight Conference doubleheader with Madison Memorial on Wednesday.

The Cougars rallied from an early seven-run deficit in the second game for a come-from-behind 19-13 win in eight innings. Memorial banged out 16 hits in a 10-1 win in the first game.

Craig trailed 8-1 in Game 2 before storming back. The Cougars scored six runs in the third to get within one and eventually tied the game at 13-13 with a run in the top of the sixth.

In the eighth, Craig scored six runs with two outs. Amanda Carlson gave the Cougars the lead for good when she scored on a passed ball. Katelyn Palmer then ripped a two-run double to make it 16-13. Lauren Wacholtz added an RBI single and Paige Peloquin capped off the rally with a two-run single.

Peloquin had five of Craig’s 16 hits in the second game. Keeley Cox homered in the win for the Cougars.

Memorial jumped on Craig early in Game 1 and coasted to the win. The Cougars were held to three hits.

Craig (6-10, 4-7) is scheduled to play at defending state Division 1 champion Sun Prairie today.

(Game 1)

MEMORIAL 10, CRAIG 1

Madison Memorial 320 104 0—10 16 1

Janesville Craig 000 100 0—1 3 3

Decker; Kealy, Lyle (6)

Leading hitters—L. Frisch (M) 3x4, Schmitt (M) 2x4, Esser (M) 2x4, Murphy (M) 2x4, N. Frisch (M) 2x4, Lemberger (M) 2x4, Kealy (C) 2x3. 2B—L. Frisch, Kimball (M), Murphy, Lemberger 2, Humphrey (C). 3B—N. Frisch

SO—Decker 6, Kealy 1, Lyle 1. BB—Decker 2, Kealy 1

(Game 2)

CRAIG 19, MEMORIAL 13 (8)

Craig 016 231 06—19 16 0

Memorial 622 210 00—13 19 6

Mayer, Lyle (3), Kealy (6); Decker, Arnoldussen (3)

Leading hitters—Peloquin (C) 5x7, Carlson (C) 2x4, Cox (C) 2x4, Flint (C) 3x5, L. Frisch (M) 4x5, Schmitt (M) 3x5, Murphy (M) 3x4, N. Frisch (M) 3x5, Lemberger (M) 2x5, Cox (C) 2x4. 2B—Peloquin 2, Carlson, Kealy, Palmer (C), L. Frisch, Schmitt, Esser (M), Murphy, N. Frisch, Lemberger. 3B—Murphy. HR—Cox

SO—Lyle 1, Kealy 1, Decker 3, Arnoldussen 1. BB—Mayer 2, Lyle 3, Decker 9

