01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

Skylar Flood ... opened the floodgates Tuesday afternoon.

The Janesville Craig senior led off the top of the fourth against La Follette with an inside-the-park home run. The Cougars would add 11 more runs in the frame en route to a 17-0 Big Eight Conference softball win over the host Lancers.

“I do think it sparked everyone else,” Craig coach Kristen Worm said of Flood’s leadoff homer. “She started off with that, and sometime’s hitting contagious.”

Craig (3-6) has totaled 25 runs and 27 hits in its last two games.

“It’s been encouraging that after last week, facing Verona and Sun Prairie, and now these last two days it’s been a nice turnaround,” Worm said.

Abby Humphrey and Natasha Dopkins led Craig with three hits apiece, while Flood, Katelyn Palmer and Keeley Cox each added two.

Katie Kealy and Madelyn Mayer combined to allow three three hits over five innings. The Cougars won via the mercy rule.

La Follette fell to 0-2.

Craig is scheduled to face Madison East on Thursday at Madison College, though impending rain and snow could put that game in doubt. Worm said Thursday’s game could be moved to Monday, when both teams have an off-day.

CRAIG 17, LA FOLLETTE 0

Craig 400 (12)1 17 16 1

La Follette 000 00—0 3 2

Kealy, Mayer (4); Welling, Jager (4), Stram (5)

Leading hitters—Humphrey (C) 3x4, Dopkins (C) 3x5, Flood (C) 2x2, Palmer (C) 2x3, Cox (C) 2x4. 2B—Dopkins, Wacholtz (C), Cox, Kealy (C), Carlson (C). 3B—Palmer. HR—Flood (C).

SO—Kealy 5, Mayer 3, Welling 3, Jager 0, Stram 0. BB—Kealy 0, Mayer 0, Welling 2, Jager 2, Stram 1.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.