Skylar Flood ... opened the floodgates Tuesday afternoon.

The Janesville Craig senior led off the top of the fourth against La Follette with an inside-the-park home run. The Cougars would add 11 more runs in the frame en route to a 17-0 Big Eight Conference softball win over the host Lancers.

“I do think it sparked everyone else,” Craig coach Kristen Worm said of Flood’s leadoff homer. “She started off with that, and sometime’s hitting contagious.”

Craig (3-6) has totaled 25 runs and 27 hits in its last two games.

“It’s been encouraging that after last week, facing Verona and Sun Prairie, and now these last two days it’s been a nice turnaround,” Worm said.

Abby Humphrey and Natasha Dopkins led Craig with three hits apiece, while Flood, Katelyn Palmer and Keeley Cox each added two.

Katie Kealy and Madelyn Mayer combined to allow three three hits over five innings. The Cougars won via the mercy rule.

La Follette fell to 0-2.

Craig is scheduled to face Madison East on Thursday at Madison College, though impending rain and snow could put that game in doubt. Worm said Thursday’s game could be moved to Monday, when both teams have an off-day.

CRAIG 17, LA FOLLETTE 0

Craig 400 (12)1 17 16 1

La Follette 000 00—0 3 2

Kealy, Mayer (4); Welling, Jager (4), Stram (5)

Leading hitters—Humphrey (C) 3x4, Dopkins (C) 3x5, Flood (C) 2x2, Palmer (C) 2x3, Cox (C) 2x4. 2B—Dopkins, Wacholtz (C), Cox, Kealy (C), Carlson (C). 3B—Palmer. HR—Flood (C).

SO—Kealy 5, Mayer 3, Welling 3, Jager 0, Stram 0. BB—Kealy 0, Mayer 0, Welling 2, Jager 2, Stram 1.