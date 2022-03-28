JANESVILLE
If her team can ever get outside and practice, Janesville Craig softball coach Kristen Worm is excited to see the Cougars on the field.
The Cougars won seven of their last nine games last season and return six starters, including all-Big Eight Conference first-team selection Presley Stanley.
Craig’s first two games were postponed, with the team slated to open the season Tuesday at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex against Madison Memorial.
“We need to get outside,” Worm said. “Our biggest challenge is that we have outfielders who haven’t played much outfield, and that’s hard to simulate in a gym. They have speed and knowledge of the game, but we need to work on situations with runners when the ball goes to the outfield and get them some experience in game-like scenarios.
“But we’re quickly becoming a team. The entire program went to the high ropes course in Madison on Monday and participated in activities involving communication and trust. This helped set a positive tone.”
Craig finished 11-11 overall last season, including 10-8 in the Big Eight.
Stanley hit .507 last season and had a .992 fielding average. The junior will play first base and pitch.
Josie Rammer was second team all-Big Eight last season after batting .477 and is penciled in at third base.
Morgan Bloomquist, a junior, and freshman Brynn Sikich give the Cougars two solid catchers, and sophomore Bella Vitaioli takes over at shortstop after playing second base last season.
“Bella played short on her summer traveling teams and looks great in practice,” Worm said.
Sophomore Mya Eichelt is the likely starter at second base but is being pushed by sophomores Ella Loveland and Paige Pryne.
Sophomore Bailey Bienema starts in the circle.
“Bailey put in a significant work in the offseason,” Worm said. “I’m really looking forward to seeing Bailey have a great year.”
Madelyn Mayer, a four-year varsity player, anchors the outfield. She will be joined by either, Loveland, Pryne, junior Kennedy Wellnitz and senior Brooke Osborne.
“We’ve had positive leadership from our captains during open gyms,” Worm said. “I’m looking forward to good things this season.”
JANESVILLE CRAIG
2022 SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Note: Home games at Janesville Youth Sports Complex.
(All games 4:30 p.m. unless noted)
March: 29—Madison Memorial; 31—Madison West.
April: 1—Oregon; 5—at Verona, 5 p.m.; 7—at Sun Prairie, 5 p.m.; 8—Monona Grove; 11—at Stoughton, 5 p.m.; 12—Janesville Parker; 14—at Middleton, 5 p.m.; 19—Madison La Follette; 21—Madison East; 23—at Beloit Memorial (DH), 11 a.m.; 25—at Lake Geneva Badger; 26—at Madison Memorial, 5 p.m.; 28—at Madison West, 5 p.m.
May: 2—at Waunakee 5 p.m.; 4—Verona; 5—Sun Prairie; 10—at Janesville Parker; 12—Middleton; 13—Beloit Turner; 17—at Madison La Follette, 5 p.m.; 19—at Madison East, 5 p.m.