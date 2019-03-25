01STOCK_SOFTBALL

Stevens Point’s softball team closed out the 2018 season ranked No. 2 in the state in Division 1.

A perennial state tournament contender, the Panthers picked up right where they left off Monday.

They topped Janesville Craig 15-0 in five innings in a nonconference season opener at Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston.

Stevens Point scored six runs in the first inning to grab the early momentum, and it scored at least one run in each of its four turns at the plate.

The Cougars finished with three hits and four errors.

The Cougars are scheduled to open Big Eight Conference play on the road Tuesday against Beloit Memorial at Stateline Youth Sports Complex.

STEVENS POINT 15, CRAIG 0 (5)

Janesville Craig 000 00—0 3 4

Stevens Point 615 3x—15 12 0

Kealy, Lyle (3); Jones, Richter (5)

Leading hitters—Me. Miklesh (SP) 2x3, Earnest (SP) 2x2, Ma. Miklesh (SP) 2x3, Hoerter (SP) 2x2. 3B—Ma. Miklesh. 2B—Me. Miklesh, Soloaw (SP), Richter, Earnest, Hoerter.

BB—Kealy 2, Lyles 6. K—None.

