JANESVILLE

Kristen Worm hopes a productive offseason leads to a successful season for Janesville Craig’s softball team.

The Cougars’ first-year head coach loves the effort and attitude her team has shown.

Craig opens the season Friday at the Youth Sports Complex with nonconference games against Milton and Fort Atkinson.

“Many players put in significant time with summer teams and at open gym in the offseason and are ready to go,” Worm said.

“Our biggest advantage coming into the season is the returning experience in most positions.”

Craig was 12-14 last season, including an 11-7 record in the Big Eight Conference.

Worm takes over for Dan Bayreuther, who was Craig’s head coach for 25 seasons before retiring from the Janesville School District at the end of this past school year.

“I learned a lot from Dan, working with him for as long as I did,” said Worm, who had been the program’s junior varsity coach.

“He built a phenomenal program. I’m taking over a very healthy, well-built program. That helps a lot.”

Katie Kealy leads an experienced pitching staff. The senior right-hander logged the majority of varsity innings last season, but she’ll get relief from juniors Eden Lyle and Leah Kukman, along with freshman Madelyn Mayer.

Sophomores Samantha Flint and Abby Humphrey are battling for the catching duties, along with senior Natasha Dopkins. Craig must replace four-year starter and three-time all-Big Eight selection Kennedy Cox behind the plate. Cox is now playing at UW-Whitewater. Flint is expected to open at catcher, but Humphrey and Dopkins will likely start elsewhere on the field.

Craig’s infield will likely feature: junior Lauren Wacholtz at first base; senior Amanda Carlson at second; Humphrey at shortstop; and senior Paige Peloquin at third. Junior Emma Blaser, Mayer and sophomore Sophia Vitaioli are also in the mix. Humphrey was a second-team all-Big Eight selection last season.

Seniors Skylar Flood, Keeley Cox, Dopkins and Madisyn Ingalls are pushing for starting spots in the outfield, along with Vitaioli and junior Katelyn Palmer. Cox, Flood and Dopkins all saw extensive action in the outfield on varsity last season.

“Senior leadership has been incredible,” Worm said. “This is a special group of kids who really want to make the most of this season.”