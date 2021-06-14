JANESVILLE
Janesvillle Craig made quick work of Stoughton on Monday in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal softball game.
The Cougars scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning and coasted to a 10-1 win at the Youth Sports Complex.
Third-seeded Craig (11-10) plays at second-seeded Oregon (13-10) on Wednesday in a regional final game.
In batting around the order in each of the first two innings, Craig built an early 9-0 lead.
"That took a lot of pressure off of us," Craig coach Kristin Worm said of the six-run first inning. "That was the plan coming in was to get ahead right away and play seven good innings, which we did.
"We knew Stoughton had a couple of really good hitters and were capable of having a big inning, and we avoided that."
Craig got the bats going early. Presley Stanley, Josie Rammer and Bella Vitaioli had consecutive RBI singles, and Bailey Bienema made it 5-0 with a two-run single. She eventually scored on Sam Flint's fielder's choice grounder.
The Cougars picked up three more runs in the second. Stanley picked up another RBI with a single, with the other two runs coming on a wild pitch and an error.
Stanley went the distance in picking up the win. The sophomore right-hander scattered eight hits and walked only one. She also finished 3-for-4 at the plate.
Bienema, Rammer and Addi Wobig had two hits each for Craig.
Worm said Wednesday's regional title game pits two evenly-matched teams.
"Of the seven teams in our regional, six of us are all right there with each other," Worm said.
"Wednesday really comes down to who has a good day."
CRAIG 10, STOUGHTON 1
Stoughton;001;000;0--1;8;2
Janesville Craig;630;010;x--10;10;2
Reuter, Perkins (3); Stanley
Leading hitters--Moe (S) 2x3, Ott (S) 2x3, Spencer (S) 2x3, Wobig (C) 2x3, Stanley (C) 3x4, Rammer (C) 2x4, Bienema (C) 2x3. 2B--Pickett (S), Bienema (C)
SO--Reuter 2, Perkins 3, Stanley 2. BB--Reuter 4, Stanley 1