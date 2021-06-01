Janesville Craig’s put on a hitting clinic Tuesday.
The Cougars banged out 20 hits in a 24-0 Big Eight Conference win over Madison La Follette. The game was called after the fourth inning.
Craig (5-9, 5-7) had seven extra-base hits, including a home run from Abby Humphrey.
”We talked about how this was a big week coming up with graduation and all, and how important it was going to be to stay focused on our games,” Craig coach Kristin Worm said. “I want the girls to have fun and enjoy the week but to remember to stay focused when we’re playing.
”Today, it was a chance to get everybody involved and that’s what we did. Everybody contributed.”
Bella Vitaioli and Humphrey had four hits each, while Presley Stanley had two triples.
Craig hosts La Follette today at the Youth Sports Complex.
CRAIG 24, LA FOLLETTE 0 (4)Craig 293 (10)—24 20 0
La Follette 000 0—0 3 4
Bienema; Stram, Decker (3), Welling (3)
Leading hitters—B. Vitaioli (C) 4x4, Humphrey (C) 4x5, Rammer (C) 3x4, Bienema (C) 3x5, Stanley (C) 2x4. 2B—Rammer (C), Bloomquist (C). 3B—Stanley (C) 2, Rammer (C), Bienema (C). HR—Humphrey (C)
SO—Bienema 3, Welling 3. BB—Stram 1