Janesville Craig's softball team continues to pile up the runs.
The Cougars pounded Madison East 19-4 in a Big Eight Conference game Friday. The game was called after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Craig (7-9, 7-7) has now scored 58 runs in its last three games.
"I could not be more proud of our team this week," Craig coach Kristin Worm said. "They knew how important these games were and kept their focus despite graduation and everything else that was going one.
"They hit the ball really well all week, and Josie's home run today was truly impressive. Olbrich is not a home run park and does not have a temporary fence put up this year, and she cleared a 225-foot by a lot."
Rammer's home run was one of Craig's seven extra-base hits. Sofia Vitaioli had three of the Cougars' 20 hits, including two doubles.
Craig hosts East on Monday at the Youth Sports Complex.
CRAIG 19, EAST 4 (5)
Janesville Craig;455;32--19;20;1
Madison East;001;03--4;7;2
Stanley; Robinson, Wilcox (2)
Leading hitters--Stanley (C) 3x3, Rammer (C) 3x3, S. Vitaioli (C) 3x4, Wobig (C) 3x5, Bienema (C) 2x3, B. Vitaioli (C) 2x3, Humphrey (C) 2x4, Glick (E) 2x2. 2B--S. Vitaioli (C) 2, Humphrey (C), Wobig (C), Stanley (C), Bienema (C). HR--Rammer (C)
SO--Stanley 4, Robinson 1, Wilcox 2. BB--Robinson 1, Wilcox 1