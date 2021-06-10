Janesville Craig’s softball team rallied for victory in its regular-season finale Thursday.
The Cougars scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning in a 9-7 Big Eight Conference win over Beloit Memorial.
Craig (10-10, 10-8) trailed 7-5 in the seventh but got four runs, including two-out RBI singles from Morgan Bloomquist and Maddie McCormick.
Beloit went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the seventh.
“It was a great win, and now we can get ready for Stoughton on Monday and the start of the tournament,” Craig coach Kristin Worm said.
Third-seeded Craig hosts sixth-seeded Stoughton at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Youth Sports Complex.
CRAIG 9, BELOIT 7Janesville Craig 320 000 4—9 11 0
Beloit Memorial 240 100 0—7 12 4
Bienema, Stanley (2); Swanson
Leading hitters—Rammer (C) 2x3, Wobig (C) 2x4, Bloomquist (C) 2x4, Gustafson (B) 2x4, Ryan (B) 2x4, Gutierrez (B) 3x4. 2B—Rammer (C), Wobig (C), Swanson (B), Gutierrez (B)
SO—Stanley 1, Swanson 5. BB—Bienema 1, Stanley 1, Swanson 2