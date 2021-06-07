Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker’s softball teams geared up for Tuesday crosstown rivalry game with Big Eight Conference wins Monday.
Parker rolled past Madison La Follette 15-3, while Craig blitzed Madison East 8-2 at the Youth Sports Complex.
The Vikings got four hits from Hannah Bolly and a home run from Gentry Reed in routing the Lancers.
Parker (9-8, 6-8) scored seven runs in the top of the first and led 12-1 in the third.
“Every single kid in our lineup had at least one hit,” Parker coach Bob Getka said. “We’re really swinging the bats well right now.
“And we had a couple of freshmen pitch the final few innings, which is good to see and bodes well for the future.”
Parker finished with seven extra-base hits, including two triples from Bolly and Reed’s home run.
Craig (8-9, 8-7) trailed 2-0 early but scored eight unanswered runs in pulling away for the win.
The Cougars banged out 14 hits, including a 4-for-4 performance from Presley Stanley.
Parker and Craig play for the second time this season today starting at 3 p.m. at the Youth Sports Complex. The game was suspended in the bottom of the first inning with no score. Craig won the first game between the two teams 5-3.
CRAIG 8, EAST 2Madison East 200 000 0—2 5 3
Janesville Craig 201 500 x—8 14 2
Wilcox, Bienema
Leading hitters—Tuinstra 2x2, Stanley (C) 4x4, Wobig (C) 2x4, Rammer (C) 2x4, Bienema (C) 2x4. 2B—Tuinstra (E), Stanley (C), Humphrey (C)
SO—Wilcox 4, Bienema 1. BB—Wilcox 1, Bienema 1
PARKER 15, LA FOLLETTE 3 (5)Janesville Parker 741 12—15 12 1
Madison La Follette 103 00—3 4 6
Lot, Bolly (2), Nelson (3), Reed (5); Stram, Welling (4)
Leading hitters—Bolly (P) 4x4, Ayers (P) 2x4, Lipp (L) 2x3. 2B—Bolly (P), Ayers (P), Welling (L). 3B—Luek (P), Bolly (P) 2, Rosga (P). HR—Reed (P)
SO—Lot 2, Nelson 2,Reed 2, Welling 1. BB—Lot 1