The season started on a sour note for Janesville Craig's softball team Tuesday.
Madison Memorial scored runs in every inning and coasted to an 11-1 Big Eight Conference win in a game that was halted after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Craig had one one hit in the game, an RBI single by Maddie McCormick in the top of the fifth inning.
"Memorial's pitcher had a lot of speed and great control," Craig coach Kristen Worm said. "She's going to surprise a lot of teams this year.
"We were missing three players, so others had to step into less familiar positions."
Craig hosts Madison Memorial on Friday at the Youth Sports Complex.
MEMORIAL 11, CRAIG 1 (5)
Janesville Craig;000;01--1;1;4
Madison Memorial;321;32--11;11;0
Bienema, Stanley (3); Jaskowiak
Leading hitters--Belshaw (M) 2x2, Carran (M) 2x4, Jaskowiak (M) 2x4. 2B--Jaskowiak (M). HR--Capuano (M)
SO--Bienema 2, Jaskowiak 14. BB--Bienema 4, Stanley 1, Jaskowiak 1