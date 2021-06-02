For the second straight day, Janesville Craig's softball team made quick work of Madison La Follette.
The Cougars scored 12 runs in the bottom of the first inning en route to a 15-0 Big Eight Conference win. The game was called in the third inning. Craig (6-9, 6-7) defeated La Follette (1-13, 1-13) 24-0 on Tuesday.
Craig had 14 hits, while pitcher Presley Stanley allowed only one hit in three innings.
"After yesterday's game, I just wanted us to come out and take care of business and that's what they did," Craig coach Kristin Worm said. "We don't have a lot of these types of games, but when you do, you have to stay focused and get the job done.
"We only battled twice, which is not the norm, but there would've of been no point in scoring 30 or 40 runs. It's probably best that they called the game."
Craig plays at Madison East on Friday.
CRAIG 15, LA FOLLETTE 0 (3)
Madison La Follette;000--0;1;1
Janesville Craig;(12)3x--15;14;0
Stram, Tolbert (1), Decker (2); Stanley
Leading hitters--Wobig (C) 2x2, Humphrey (C) 2x3, Rammer (C) 2x2. Vitaioli (C) 2x2, Bienema (C) 2x2. 2B--Wobig (C) 2, Flint (C). 3B--Humphrey (C)
SO--Stram 1, Tolbert 1, Decker 4, Stanley 2. BB--Stanley 3