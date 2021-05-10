The Janesville Craig High girls softball team was at full strength for the first time this season Monday, and the rest of the Big Eight Conference should take notice.
The Cougars used a three-run homer by Josie Rammer in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat conference favorite Verona 11-9 at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.
“I couldn’t be happier,” Craig coach Kristen Worm said.
Verona came into the game 4-0.
The Cougars opened a 3-0 lead in the first inning. The Wildcats rallied behind a four-run third to go up 5-3 and led 7-4 after a two-run fifth.
Craig scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth, but Verona answered with two in the sixth to lead 9-7.
After a run-scoring double by Sophia Vitaioli, Rammer unloaded her three-run shot to put the Cougars ahead for good.
Sophomore Presley Stanley got the win with 3 1/3 innings in relief.
“This was the first game we had everybody, and it showed,” Worm said. “This was a really big win.”
Bella Vitaioli, Rammer and Abigail Humphrey each had three hits for the Cougars. Bella Vitaioli had a solo homer in the third inning.
The Wildcats will get their shot at revenge today when the Cougars, 3-3 overall and 3-2 in the Big Eight, travel to Verona.
CRAIG 11, VERONA 9
Verona;014;022;0—9;13;0
Craig;301;034;x—11;13;2
Leading hitters—Blomberg (V) 2x5, Pederson (V) 2x4, Toman (V) 2x3, Osting (V) 2x4; B. Vitaioli (JC) 3x3, Rammer (JC) 3x4, Humphrey (JC) 3x4, Stanley (JC) 3x4. 2B—Pederson (V), Osting (V), Lawrence (V), B. Vitaioli (JC), S. Vitaioli (JC). HR—Blomberg (V), B. Vitaioli (JC), Rammer (JC).
SO—Bostley (V) 5, Blomberg (V) 1; Stanley (JC) 2. BB—Bostley 4; Bienema (JC) 2, Stanley 2.