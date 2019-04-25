JANESVILLE

Janesville Craig’s softball players had two things on their minds as they entered Thursday’s rematch against Janesville Parker.

The Cougars know they’re at their best when they get their bats going early in games. And there was no avoiding the fact they had lost three straight games to the Vikings.

Craig scored seven runs in the first two innings on a blustery day at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex, and the Cougars earned a season split with their rivals by winning 13-4.

“For us to attack right off the bat really helped us today,” Craig senior pitcher Katie Kealy said. “It really pushes our confidence both at bat and in the field.

“Knowing that the first game and last year not winning (against Parker), this was a big game for us.”

The Cougars improved to 7-8 overall and 4-6 in the Big Eight. Parker is 6-7 and 5-5.

The teams traded runs over the first two innings.

Kealy brought the first run in when she was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and one out, and Craig added two more to go up 3-0.

But Parker answered with two—thanks to Alli Rosga, who had an RBI double and later scored.

The Cougars loaded the bases again in the second and tacked on four more runs. Keeley Cox, who had an RBI in the first inning, added two more with a two-out single. The Vikings responded with a two-out rally of their own but only scored once before stranding the bases loaded.

“We focused on hitting last night at practice, and it’s all about confidence,” Craig coach Kristen Worm said. “We talked about the importance of getting going right away, and they said right off the bat today, ‘Let’s do it.’”

Kealy settled in despite pitching in a steady wind. She worked around 10 hits and didn’t allow another run until Parker scored with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.

The Cougars defense was solid behind Kealy and did not commit an error in the tough conditions.

“It (the wind) takes your pitch,” Kealy said. “It’s a lot to try and read a ball in this, but we did really good tonight.”

Parker suffered from three errors and from allowing eight walks and two hit batters.

“Just a poor performance on our part. I wish we could’ve gave them a better game," Vikings coach Bob Getka said. "They were the better team today, and we’re not going to be a ton of teams when we play like that.”

Craig loaded the bases again in the fourth and picked up three more runs—two of them coming in on Natasha Dopkins’ single to right field.

And the Cougars loaded the bags again in the seventh, with Amanda Carlson delivering a two-run single to center that made it 13-3.

“Even when we left people on base or things didn’t go our way, we didn’t hang our heads,” Worm said. “That’s what they need to do. It’s the mental part of the game that they’re learning.”

Rosga went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one driven in for Parker, while Jeni Malphy was 3-for-3.

Paige Peloquin, Dopkins and Palmer each finished with three hits for Craig, with Dopkins and Palmer scoring three times and Peloquin twice to go along with a double.

“Hopefully this sets the tone for us,” Kealy said, “and we really push on.”

Craig is scheduled to host a doubleheader Saturday against Madison Memorial. Parker plays a doubleheader Monday at Beloit Memorial.

CRAIG 13, PARKER 4

Janesville Craig 340 300 3—13 13 0

Janesville Parker 210 000 1—4 10 3

Kealy and Flint; Naber, Getka (5) and Luek

Leading hitters—Peloquin (C) 3x4, Dopkins (C) 3x4, Palmer (C) 3x4, Carlson (C) 2x5, Cox (C) 2x5, Quade (P) 2x3, Rosga (P) 3x4, Malphy (P) 3x3. 2B—Peloquin, Rosga.

SO—Kealy 4, Naber 4, Getka 1. BB—Kealy 1, Naber 5, Getka 3.