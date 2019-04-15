Janesville Craig’s bats stayed hot Monday.

The Cougars used a nine-run bottom of the fourth to break open a Big Eight Conference softball game at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex against Madison East. Craig ended the game after five innings, winning 14-4 to claim their third straight victory.

Craig (4-6, 2-4 Big Eight) has scored 39 runs in its last three games.

Lauren Wacholtz hit her second varsity home run and was 2 for 3. Abby Humphrey, Keeley Cox and Katie Kealy had two hits apiece.

The Cougars were held scoreless until the third inning, when they broke through for three runs.

An inning later, Craig exploded for nine runs to put the game out of reach. Wacholtz belted a three-run homer—part of a stretch where eight straight Craig hitters reached base.

“We hadn’t been outside since last Tuesday,” Craig coach Kristen Worm said. “It took a couple innings to get going.”

Madison East fell 0-5.

The Cougars travel to Middleton today.

CRAIG 14, MADISON EAST 4 (5)

East 010 03—4 6 2

Craig 003 92—14 10 1

Sniadach, Gunter (4); Kealy, Lyle (5)

Leading hitters—Wacholtz (C) 2x3, Humphrey (C) 2x3, Cox (C) 2x4, Kealy (C) 2x4. 2B—Flint (C), Humphrey, Palmer (C), Muldrow (ME), Dempsey (ME). 3B—Humphrey. HR—Wacholtz.

SO—Sniadach 0, Gunter 0, Kealy 3, Lyle 0. BB—Sniadach 7, Gunter 3, Kealy 3, Lyle 0.

Middleton 11, Parker 4—The Cardinals used a pair of late four-run innings to separate from the Vikings.

Middleton (6-5, 3-3 Big Eight) ended a five-game losing streak and broke out of an offensive slump. The Cardinals had scored eight runs in their previous five games.

"We played a little bit like it was the first day of spring break," Parker coach Bob Getka said. "We have a young team, and that shows up once in a while, and today was one of those days.

"We were able to bounce back after a slow start, but they had two more big innings, mostly due to our errors."

Parker (3-5 overall) fell to 2-3 in Big Eight play.

Parker catcher Alexys Luek tied the game, 3-3, with a solo home run—the first of her career—in the fourth. The sophomore went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

But Middleton turned four hits and three walks into four runs in the fifth and added four more runs in the seventh to pull away.

Parker starter Chelsea Naber gave up eight hits and seven earned runs in five innings.

Ellie Buza scattered five hits in six innings for Middleton.

The Vikings host Madison West today.

MIDDLETON 11, PARKER 4

Middleton 120 040 4—11 12 1

Parker 002 100 1—4 6 4

Buza; Naber, Getka (6)

Leading hitters—Hiorns (M) 2x3, Hebert (M) 3x5, S. Williams (M) 2x4, Young (M) 3x4, Luek (JP) 2x3, G. Williams (JP) 2x3. 2B—Hebert, Thayer (M), Young. HR—Luek.

SO—Buza 4, Naber 2, Getka 2. BB—Buza 0. Naber 5, Getka 2.