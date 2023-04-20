Ava Risum slides into home to score a run for Brodhead in its 6-1 Rock Valley Conference victory over McFarland on Thursday. Risum was also the pitcher of record, striking out six in a complete-game victory.
Brodhead pitcher Ava Risum was back at it Thursday and picked up her second win of the season against McFarland (5-6 overall, 3-6 Rock Valley Conference).
This time around, the Cardinals' bats came alive against the Spartans' Brynne Bieri in the 6-1 Rock Valley softball win.
Risum pitched a complete game after being pulled in the fifth inning of the teams' last matchup due to cold weather. Risum struck out six, walked none and gave up just one run in the seventh inning on five hits. Along with her success on the mound, Risum went 2-for-4 at the plate.
Brodhead (9-0, 8-0) was hot right out of the gate with four runs in the first inning. After a single and a walk, Brodhead's Mckenna Young brought in the first run of the game on a single. One batter later, Taetum Hoesly cleared the bases and brought home two. Alexis Kammerer pulled off a bunt single and brought home Hoesly in the next at-bat to take a 4-0 lead.
The Cardinals added to their lead after three scoreless innings. In the fifth, Young hit a home run to left field and Jerrica Schwartz brought home a run on a single. Schwartz went 2-for-3 at the plate and hit a double. Young went 2-for-4.
Brodhead's Sophia Leitzen was a perfect 3-for-3 and hit a double.
On Saturday, Brodhead will face off against Whitewater in a doubleheader. The first game will start at 10 a.m.
BRODHEAD 6, MCFARLAND 1
Brodhead;400;020;0;—;6;12;1
McFarland;000;000;1;—;1;5;1
Leading hitters—Risum (B) 2x4, Leitzen (B) 3x3, Young (B) 2x4, Schwartz (B) 2x3. 2B—Schwartz, Leitzen, Hoesly (B). HR—Wepking (M), Young.