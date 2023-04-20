JVG_230421_BRODSOFT01
Ava Risum slides into home to score a run for Brodhead in its 6-1 Rock Valley Conference victory over McFarland on Thursday. Risum was also the pitcher of record, striking out six in a complete-game victory.

 Calahan Steed/Adams Publishing Group

Brodhead pitcher Ava Risum was back at it Thursday and picked up her second win of the season against McFarland (5-6 overall, 3-6 Rock Valley Conference).

This time around, the Cardinals' bats came alive against the Spartans' Brynne Bieri in the 6-1 Rock Valley softball win. 

JVG_230421_BRODSOFT02
Brodhead's Taetum Hoesly rounds first base during the Cardinals' win over McFarland on Thursday. She had a two-run double in the 6-1 decision.
