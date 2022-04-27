BRODHEAD
Steve Krupke is not a big fan of rankings.
The Brodhead High softball coach says they have no bearing on wins and losses and bring with them a tendency to create a false sense of security for some teams.
So with less than a month left in the 2022 regular season, Krupke is none too enamored with the fact that his team is ranked first in the state in Division 3 by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association.
"To be honest with you, I hate rankings," Krupke said. "I guess for our kids, it's a sign that their hard work has paid off and they're being recognized for that.
"But as a team, we've still got a long list of things to shore up. We've got to iron out our weaknesses and realize that it doesn't matter where you're ranked until the end of the season."
Brodhead sits with a 12-1 record, including 10-1 in the Rock Valley Conference. The Cardinals are perched atop the conference standings, a game-and-a-half ahead of second-place Jefferson and two games ahead of Beloit Turner.
Jefferson handed Brodhead its only loss of the season as part of a recent conference doubleheader. Both teams, along with Turner, have one league loss so far—setting up an interesting final month of the regular season.
Pitching has been the key to success for Brodhead. Mckenna Young, a junior, is a likely NCAA Division I recruit and the ace of the staff. The right-hander battled back issues at the start of the season but has returned to the circle and her dominant self. In her last three starts, Young has allowed three hits and no earned runs while striking out 34.
Ava Risum has thrived in her role as the back-up in the circle. The freshman right-hander struck out 11 in a 5-2 win over Clinton on Tuesday, filling in admirably for Young during her absence.
"It's kind of the perfect scenario for us as far as pitching goes," Krupke said. ""Ava is more than capable of getting the job done as a pitcher, but she's an even better shortstop. When Mckenna pitches and Ava is at short, we're really strong up the middle.
"Ava beat some beat some very good teams this season in Juda and River Valley. It's nice to have two very good options."
Krupke hopes Mother Nature will cooperate eventually and let the Cardinals actually get outside and practice. The team hoped to venture outside Wednesday after not having practiced outdoors since March 20.
"I know it's the same for everybody, but we need to be outdoors to work on things that you can't simulate in a gym," Krupke said. "We know with the pitching that we have that teams are going to try and bunt on us, so we need to work a lot more on bunt coverage, where everyone is supposed to be in certain situations with runners on base and things like that.
"That's why I don't get too excited about the rankings. We've got a lot of work to do yet if we want to get where we think we should. Rankings aren't going to mean anything come tournament time."
The Cardinals are scheduled to take on Turner today at 5 p.m.