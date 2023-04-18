BRODHEAD — With two wins already over three-time defending Rock Valley softball champion Jefferson, Brodhead has so far put itself in position to end the Eagles' run at the top of the league.
The Cardinals' Mckenna Young struck out 15 batters — including four in one frame after a batter reached on a dropped third strike — and went 2-for-3 with an RBI at the plate to lead her team to a 5-2 win at Brodhead High School on Tuesday afternoon.
Jaelyn Hilliard, the No. 9 hitter for Brodhead (8-0, 7-0 Rock Valley Conference), also walked twice, stole two bases and scored two go-ahead runs in the third and fifth innings.
"We haven't had a lot of adversity up to this point ... but we fell behind, came back, took the lead, they tied it, but we kept playing," Brodhead coach Steve Krupke said. "My kids did not stop. They kept fighting, they ran the bases well, we did the little things — I'm very proud of them."
Jefferson (6-2, 5-2) grabbed the lead early after Lily Fairfield led off the game with a single. She advanced into scoring position on a fielder's choice, then came home on an RBI single by Breleigh Mengel, who was stranded at second after another fielder's choice and a strikeout.
The Cardinals responded in the bottom of the first. Sophia Leitzen reached on an error with one out, and Young followed with a single. The pair stole second and third with Taetum Hoesly up to bat, who hit a sacrifice fly to center to tie the game.
Young worked out of a jam in the top of the third after Fairfield again reached base on an error, then Hildie Dempsey singled behind her. Both moved into scoring position after tagging up on a fly ball to right, but Ashlyn Enke struck out looking for the third out, leaving two on base.
"That's the hardest Mckenna's had to work this year, and their lineup really challenged us," Krupke said.
Brodhead took the lead without needing a hit in its half of the third.
Hilliard walked to start things off, then stole second base, her first of two steals in the game. She advanced to third on a groundout to shortstop, and when the first baseman's throw across the diamond missed its target, she scampered home to put the Cardinals ahead.
Both Young and Jefferson pitcher Aeryn Messmann struck out the side in the fourth before the Eagles brought another run in to tie the game in the fifth.
After Tatum Ceslock made a nice tumbling catch in left field on a ball hit over her head for Brodhead's first putout of the inning, Fairfield smashed a Young pitch to dead center over the outfielder and cruised into third with a triple off the wall. A wild pitch allowed her to come home, but Young was able to strike out the next two batters to get out of the inning.
The Cardinals responded to Jefferson's second run with runs of their own.
After a strikeout to start the fifth, Hilliard again walked after working a full count and again stole second base. Ava Risum brought her home with a single, then she advanced to second on a throw to the plate. When the throw went to the backstop, she moved up to third.
She then scored on Leitzen's single. The Brodhead third baseman stole second with Young at the plate, and the pitcher delivered her home with another single.
The last two innings for Young in the circle were drama-free. She allowed a single in the sixth but otherwise retired the rest of the batters she faced.
"She got more flow in her motion, hit her spots, and she settled down really nice," Krupke said.
The win put the Cardinals two games ahead of the Eagles in the standings and now own the head-to-head season series tiebreaker over the 2022 Division 2 state runners-up. Brodhead's next game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at McFarland.
"It's huge (to beat Jefferson twice) because they've dominated this conference for years," Krupke said. "If you told me at this stage of the game after playing Jefferson twice and we'd still not have a blemish on our record, I would take that any day."
BRODHEAD 5, JEFFERSON 2
Jefferson;100;010;0;—;2;5;5
Brodhead;101;030;X;—;5;4;2
Leading hitters—Fairfield (J) 2x3, Young (B) 2x3. 3B—Fairfield (J).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—J: Messman (6-5-3-2-12). B: Young (W, 7-5-2-2-0-15).
