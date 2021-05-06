Janesville Parker's softball team exacted a little revenge on Madison Memorial on Thursday.
Hannah Bolly tied the game in the top of the sixth inning with a home run and Lydia Quade drove in the game-winner with an RBI single in the seventh as Parker rallied for a 3-2 Big Eight Conference win.
Parker (3-2, 2-2) lost to Memorial 7-0 on Tuesday and struck out 11 times against pitcher Andrea Jaskowiak but turned the tables Thursday.
"It was a great win for us," Parker coach Bob Getka said. "We needed a bounceback game after Tuesday and the girls responded.
We didn't play that well defensively with five errors, but Mariayah (Lot) and Hannah kept us in the game. To hold a team like Memorial to only two runs with the way we played defensively is really impressive."
Bolly, who was 3-for-3, homered in the sixth to tie the game at 2-2. Freshman Gentry Reed scored the winning run in the seventh on Quade's clutch RBI single.
Bolly picked up the win in relief.
Parker hosts Stoughton in a nonconference game Saturday.
PARKER 3, MEMORIAL 2
Janesville Parker;100;001;1--3;5;5
Madison Memorial;001;010;0--2;6;3
Lot, Bolly (5); Jaskowiak
Leading hitters--Bolly (P) 3x3, Ruff (M) 3x4, Williams (M) 3x4. 2B--Bolly (P). HR--Bolly (P)
SO--Lot 2, Bolly 2, Jaskowiak 9. BB--Lot 2, Jaskowiak 2