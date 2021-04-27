Hannah Bolly made her first start in the circle a memorable one.
The Janesville Parker sophomore threw a complete-game five-hitter to lead the Vikings to a 6-2 Big Eight conference win over Beloit Memorial at the Youth Sports Complex.
Bolly struck out five and also had two of her team's 13 hits, as the Vikings opened the season with a rare win over Beloit.
"I'm not sure the last time Parker softball beat Beloit," Parker coach Bob Getka said. "I know it has been awhile.
"But we swung the bats well, and Hannah was outstanding on the mound. She had full use of all five of her pitches."
Parker jumped on the visitors right away with two runs in the bottom of the first and two more in the second. Lydia Quade drove in one of the runs with an RBI triple.
"We had some varsity at-bats tonight, especially those first couple of innings," Getka said. "And everybody in our lineup had at least one hit."
Parker plays at Beloit on Friday.
PARKER 6, BELOIT 2
Beloit Memorial;002;000;0--2;5;1
Janesville Parker;220;020;x--6;13;2
Swanson; Bolly and Luek
Leading hitters--Swanson (B) 2x4, Rosga (P) 2x3, Bolly (P) 2x4, Barnes (P) 2x3, Williams (P) 2x3. 2B--Bittner (B). 3B--Quade (P).
SO--Swanson 2, Bolly 5. BB--Swanson 2, Bolly 3